How did William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez meet?

After 19 years of love and some hiccups, William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez They put an end to their love. find out how and where they met the couple of actors who had a history full of rumors and controversial twists and turns.

End of the relationship: William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez separated

During 19 years of being together and having raised a family, the couple of William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez lived several intermittent rumors of infidelities that ended up destabilizing the relationship.

However, both knew how to downplay it and overcome those feelings that in 2002 united them with an inevitable crush, until now, which announced their separation.

It should be noted that, in recent days, both media actors, through social networks, confirmed that they would no longer continue as a couple. Even so, they announced that they would maintain a good relationship for the 2 children and the love they have had throughout all these years.

As revealed by a medium, it was the actor William Levy who first released the news of his love breakup with the mother of his 2 children. She did it through a story on her Instagram, which was quickly captured by netizens and then in various media outlets.

“We want to let you know that, after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That will never change” is what Levy wrote.

How William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez met

it was a nice love story that began with an inevitable crush, back in the 2002, when the two participated in a Telemundo reality show “Protagonistas de telenovela”. They fell in love and began a life with several bumps in between that they were coping with.

Apparently, love was always stronger than constant rumors of infidelity. It was so, in 2006, her first child, Christophe, arrivedr. In those years everything was happiness in the couple and there were no longer rumors of anything that could harm them. But, in 2009 came the first notice of separation of both characters. William Levy, at that time, starred in “Sortilegio”, where he met Jacqueline Bracamontes, who, after a while, recognized that they left her, since he had told her that he was not with Elizabeth.

The couple tried again and in 2010 their daughter Kailey was born. They were strongly united again, until, a year later, she was the one who came out publicly to report that their relationship was no longer enough.

Months later they came back, but in 2014 and 2019 more rumors resurfaced and again the separation. Apparently, they were one of the most beautiful and enduring couples on the show, but also, with more interruptions than any other.

Without a doubt, William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez They have made a beautiful couple and, at the time, that crush was the best thing that happened to them. However, it seems that the love story, this time, came to an end. What do you think?