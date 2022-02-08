HOW IS THE FIGHT BETWEEN MESSI AND RONALDO TO BE THE TOP SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL

Leo Messi he scored his first goal of 2022 in a 5-1 win for Paris Saint Germain over Nice by French League and equaled the Austrian Josef Bican as the second highest scorer in football history. La Pulga needed 955 games (0.79), while the European reached them in just 495 games (1.53).
Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the table with 803 goals in 1,103 games and an average of 0.73. After CR7 and Leo, the first active player that appears is the Pole Robert Lewandosky with 584 celebrationsfollowed by Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimović with 572 points. The Uruguayan Louis Suarez, scored in Atletico Madrid’s loss to Barcelona, came to 514 goals.
HIGHEST SCORERS IN FOOTBALL HISTORY
|#
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|PERIOD
|GOALS
|MATCHES
|AVERAGE
|one
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2002-2022
|803
|1103
|0.73
|two
|Joseph Bican
|Austria
|1928-1956
|759
|495
|1.53
|3
|Leo Messi
|Argentina
|2004-2022
|759
|955
|0.79
|4
|Pele
|Brazil
|1956-1977
|757
|820
|0.92
|5
|Romario
|Brazil
|1985-2009
|745
|962
|0.77
|6
|Gerd Muller
|Germany
|1962-1983
|735
|793
|0.93
|7
|Ferenc Puskas
|Hungary
|1943-1966
|704
|718
|0.98
|8
|Jimmy Jones
|Ireland
|1946-1965
|647
|614
|1.05
|9
|Eusebius
|Portugal
|1957-1979
|621
|639
|0.97
|10
|Max Morlock
|Germany
|1940-1964
|609
|970
|0.63
|eleven
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|2007-2022
|584
|818
|0.71
|12
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Sweden
|1999-2022
|572
|974
|0.59
|13
|Isidro Langara
|Spain
|1930-1948
|525
|437
|1.20
|14
|Zico
|Brazil
|1971-1994
|522
|773
|0.68
|fifteen
|Hugo Sanchez
|Mexico
|1976-1997
|516
|883
|0.58
|16
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|2005-2022
|514
|842
|0.61
|17
|Alfredo DiStefano
|Argentina
|[1945-1966
|509
|706
|0.72
|18
|Ferenc Bene
|Hungary
|1961-1985
|508
|493
|1.03
|19
|Robert Dynamite
|Brazil
|1971-1992
|507
|838
|0.61
|twenty
|Jeff Mermans
|Belgium
|1937-1960
|500
|629
|0.79
COVER EDITION: MATÍAS DI JULIO