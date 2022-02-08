HOW IS THE FIGHT BETWEEN MESSI AND RONALDO TO BE THE TOP SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF FOOTBALL

Leo Messi he scored his first goal of 2022 in a 5-1 win for Paris Saint Germain over Nice by French League and equaled the Austrian Josef Bican as the second highest scorer in football history. La Pulga needed 955 games (0.79), while the European reached them in just 495 games (1.53).

Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the table with 803 goals in 1,103 games and an average of 0.73. After CR7 and Leo, the first active player that appears is the Pole Robert Lewandosky with 584 celebrationsfollowed by Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimović with 572 points. The Uruguayan Louis Suarez, scored in Atletico Madrid’s loss to Barcelona, came to 514 goals.

HIGHEST SCORERS IN FOOTBALL HISTORY

# PLAYER COUNTRY PERIOD GOALS MATCHES AVERAGE one Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2002-2022 803 1103 0.73 two Joseph Bican Austria 1928-1956 759 495 1.53 3 Leo Messi Argentina 2004-2022 759 955 0.79 4 Pele Brazil 1956-1977 757 820 0.92 5 Romario Brazil 1985-2009 745 962 0.77 6 Gerd Muller Germany 1962-1983 735 793 0.93 7 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 1943-1966 704 718 0.98 8 Jimmy Jones Ireland 1946-1965 647 614 1.05 9 Eusebius Portugal 1957-1979 621 639 0.97 10 Max Morlock Germany 1940-1964 609 970 0.63 eleven Robert Lewandowski Poland 2007-2022 584 818 0.71 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sweden 1999-2022 572 974 0.59 13 Isidro Langara Spain 1930-1948 525 437 1.20 14 Zico Brazil 1971-1994 522 773 0.68 fifteen Hugo Sanchez Mexico 1976-1997 516 883 0.58 16 Luis Suarez Uruguay 2005-2022 514 842 0.61 17 Alfredo DiStefano Argentina [1945-1966 509 706 0.72 18 Ferenc Bene Hungary 1961-1985 508 493 1.03 19 Robert Dynamite Brazil 1971-1992 507 838 0.61 twenty Jeff Mermans Belgium 1937-1960 500 629 0.79

COVER EDITION: MATÍAS DI JULIO