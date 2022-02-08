How is the luxury SUV and state-of-the-art technology that Cristiano Ronaldo received as a birthday present

Ronaldo is already touring the streets of Manchester on his Cadillac Escalade. The SUV of the GM luxury brand that his wife gave him last Saturday for his birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 37 just a couple of days ago, and the gift he gave her Georgina, his partnercaused the Portuguese soccer star to be news for more than just her difficult relationship with him. Man Utd and the rumors that place it as a possible incorporation of the PSG as a requirement of Zinedine Zidanebefore an eventual hiring to assume the technical direction of the French club.

The gift is nothing less than a opulent luxury SUV, which was considered one of the best of 2021. And the reason for this choice and not a supercar like the ones Ronaldo is used to usingis the pregnancy news that they are transiting, and that will be of Twinswith what the family will have seven members in a few more months.

The car is of North American origin, and it is a Cadillac, the premium brand of General Motors. Is he cadillac-escalade with capacity for 8 passengers and technology and equipment that are well worth being highlighted.

The first thing is what most attracts attention as soon as one of the front doors is opened. A large 38.3-inch curved OLED type screen, occupies almost the entire board. This technology has better definition than any 4K display and perfect colors. It is divided into three sections. On the left side one 7.2-inch touch screen dedicated to providing information only the driver needs, in the center, the p 14.2-inch instrument display assisted by night vision cameras and augmented reality camera vision projection for navigation. lastly is end panel, with system infotainment large, 16.9 inches.

Three screens occupy 70% of the board, with high definition technology greater than 4K

According to this equipment, in the rear seats, an individual 12.6-inch screen in the back of the front seats, allows the occupants of the rear seats to also have their own entertainment. Although they can also search for data or routes, and send them by internal connection to the central screen of the front seats.

The audio system is amazing. It is a system AKG which can have 19 or 36 speakers depending on the version, and 28 amplified channels that provide a unique sound inside the vehicle. Among the functions available is the 3D surround sound with 360° audio experienceconversation system so that you do not have to raise the volume of your voice and talk to the occupants of the rear seats, audio processing to facilitate intuitive navigationwhich is done by playing instructions from one side or the other of the audio system depending on which direction to turn, and finally, an option to volume regulation of that same audio that is only directed to the driver, if the other occupants of the car are resting or listening to something else such as a movie or music.

The exterior image of the Escalade is impressive. One of the largest SUVs in the world

The Cadillac Escalade It also has multi-zone air conditioning, heated or cooled seats depending on your choice, a head up display (Information projected on the windshield in front of the driver’s view), panoramic roof and a 360° external vision through the combination of all its high definition cameras. Like all GM products, it is equipped with system OnStar that provides Wifi for up to seven passengers.

On a mechanical level, the engine is a 6.2-liter V8 capable of delivering 420 hp with 623 Nm of torque that are transmitted to the rear wheels by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The equipment of the rear seats is equally sophisticated with two 12.6-inch screens that can communicate or send information to the central dashboard.

Finally, something that makes it even more charming, although it will not be of much use for now to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, is that this vehicle is the first large SUV that incorporates Super Cruise the technology GM exclusive driver assistance with semi-autonomy level. Super Cruise allows hands-free driving for more than 350,000 kilometers, for now only in the United States and Canada, using map data LiDAR, high precision GPSa state-of-the-art driver assistance system and a network of cameras and radar sensors.

Lastly, the price. Although it is not a problem for Cristiano Ronaldo, the cadillac-escalade in its most equipped version, it has an approximate cost of $260,000.

