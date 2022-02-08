How much would Club América have to pay to sign Jürgen Damm?

Speculation has begun to increase that the America club would be interested in acquiring the services of Jurgen Damm during this Clausura 2022, more now that it was announced that the 29-year-old footballer was separated from the Atlanta United from Gonzalo Pineda on the Major League Soccer. This as a result of not accepting a salary reduction with the American team by saying that it was “not negotiable”, so now he continues to work with the second team as part of the contract.

“I sincerely appreciate all the support and affection provided in these years, but a restructuring of my salary is not negotiable, my contract is guaranteed and in force. If this decision of mine leads to not entering plans, I respect the decision and will continue working with the same dedication Damn explained.

How much should Club America pay?

Jurgen Damm He has a potential in attack for which the Eagles would be interested in finalizing his pass to generate greater internal and offensive competition, but according to the specialized site of Major League Soccer, the footballer received a salary of 1.2 million dollars per year, an equivalent to 24.8 million pesos, it could even reach up to 1.5 million dollars with compensation (31 million pesos), although the salary is not as relevant as that of other elements of the MX League, it is excessive once it has not reflected good numbers in recent times.

At Eagles of America Accumulating goals continues to cause them a lot of problems, since about to start the fifth day of Clausura 2022, the azulcremas only have three goals in favor with the actions of Salvador Reyes, Roger Martínez and Henry Martín.

Leopold Smith, Getty Images

Damm’s Figures

Jurgen Damm During his time with the Tuzos de Pachuca, he managed to play 76 duels, in which he managed to score five goals and provide seven assists. While in his stage with the UANL Tigers He had a participation in 171 matches to score 13 goals and give 14 goal passes. With his arrival at Atlanta United in 2020, he played 27 games, scored one goal and gave 4 assists.

Why couldn’t Jürgen Damm be in Liga MX?

However, all this revolt about his possible return to the MX League it is just something mediatic, since it cannot be fulfilled due to the Mexican football regulations, after the winter market has already closed and right in article 37 bis, section V, it informs that no element that is a free agent should not have a contract in force no later than the date of February 1, 2022, which means a negative answer to have two valid agreements at the same time.