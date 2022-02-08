How to become a driver of the DiDi Mexico app — Conocedores.com

Becoming a driver on the DiDi Mexico app has recently become a great alternative for those seeking easy access to work, doing it flexibly and generating more income. Like others, Di Di It works through a mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store. Once inside, the app is simple and clear, making its use very easy for the general population.

Becoming a driver is an option available to both those who have their own vehicle or not. In both alternatives, the platform offers its potential drivers to choose the most convenient times, generate guaranteed weekly income and travel with the confidence that means having support available all day, every day.

In addition to the requirements and conditions (which can be found on the official DiDi Mexico website), many questions revolve around what the earnings are for being a DiDi driver in Mexico.

As in the rest of the countries, the earnings as a driver depend on each trip and are calculated with the number of kilometers and time traveled, subtracting the DiDi service fee and the taxes withheld.

In other Connoisseurs articles we have already analyzed the reasons to become a conduit of this platform (click here). Now we will explore what are the requirements to be.

What are the requirements to be a DiDi Mexico driver?

In the case of being a driving partner -for those who have their own vehicle-, the following is requested:

Official ID (INE/IFE)

Driver’s license

Circulation card

auto insurance policy

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC)

Letter of no criminal record (CNAP)

For the option of simply being a driver -that is, those who do not have their own vehicle-, the following is requested:

Official ID (INE/IFE)

Driver’s license

Letter of no criminal record (CNAP)

Click here to become a DiDi Mexico driver.