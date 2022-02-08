How to design eye-catching Gmail signatures from Google Drive | Technology

If we want to have something other than just our name in what are the signatures of our emails in Gmail, now we can use Google Drive to achieve it. We tell you all the information.

When the signature of an email is well done, it is an ideal way to end any email, in addition to the fact that little space can contain much more information than it could appear at first.

Although it may not seem like it, the signature is one more part of the communication, where data appears that can help a better interaction by both parties.

It seems that a somewhat elaborate signature concept with a more professional touch is something that until recently the normal user did not consider important, although in recent times this trend seems to change.

In the case of Gmail, we don’t need independent tools to create great signatures, but Google itself puts at our disposal ways to manage them in the best possible way.

These signatures must go to the essential, without filling them with data, but offering those that are relevant. In addition, the size should not be excessive either, but always making sure that it looks good.

Signatures for Gmail using Google tools

In order to have all the signatures that we want to use in Gmail in one place, we have Google Drive, a cloud tool that we can synchronize with the email program.

We can use a tool that is inside Drive to get it as it is Google Drawingsa little-known software, but which we can use to make some interesting drawing for our signatures.

To access we just have to enter drive and once inside click on the New button which is located in the upper left.

and once inside click on the which is located in the upper left. Once we have pressed it, we must click on Plus.

And we will directly see the icon of Google Drawings.

Once inside we will see how this tool helps us to carry out several different tasks, being a software quite forgotten by users.

We can’t call it a tool like MS Paintbut it does serve to give signatures a touch and for other purposes such as:

Post-it style notes.

Graphic organizers can be created.

To generate infographics, something that cannot be used for the signature.

Originate personalized graphics, the part where what we produce will best adapt to our signatures.

Wireframes can be originated.

Annotations on screenshots.

Access points for images.

Once we have created the image or images of our signature with all the components that we can use from Google Drawing, we save what we have done.

We can even get the odd symbol using Google Docs, whenever we go to Insert and then enter special characters.

With these simple Gmail tricks you can use Google mail on your computer or mobile with much more ease and fluidity to be more productive.

Set up Drive for image signatures

We can use Google Drive so that the signatures are in the cloud and we can use them in our emails with Gmail.

For them we must do the following:

We log in to your Google Drive account.

To keep the signatures organized, let’s create a folder which we are going to call email signatures . In this folder we will put all the signatures that we are going to use.

which we are going to call . In this folder we will put all the signatures that we are going to use. We set access to Anyone with a link.

Then, if the email signature is to be shared with multiple people, all of them can edit it to make the necessary changes.

Gmail is more complete every day, you may not know all the functions it already offers and you are missing the opportunity to work easier.

Configure the signature in Gmail

It is time to configure Gmail so that the signature or signatures that we have saved can work and become effective in our emails.

We just have to do the following:

We open Gmail, click on the Settings icon (gear on the top right) and choose See all settings.

in the tab general and we move to Firm .

and we move to . We click on To create and then we write the name for the signature and a text box will open.

and then we write the name for the signature and a text box will open. To create a Gmail signature with an image, click the icon Insert image.

then you can upload, paste a URL or insert an image from the Google Drive folder that we created earlier.

that we created earlier. Now we put the text that we need what we see necessary, thanks everything regarding the text of Gmail.

We go to the bottom and we save the configuration .

. Now if you send an email the signature should appear at the bottom of the email.

For each signature that you want to appear, you must do the same and then choose the one that best suits you at all times.

You can stick in your Gmail signatures

For your Gmail signatures you can use a series of elements that can make them more striking, more professional or with more detailed information in less space.

Some of those additions or ideas can make your signatures stand out from the rest.

Social networks : you can use elements so that hyperlinks to your social networks appear as a button for them. There are free websites like iconfinder, whose icons can be managed in size, color, and others to incorporate into the signature that we have saved in Drive. We can also modify it thanks to the Gmail editor that we talked about above.

: you can use elements so that hyperlinks to your social networks appear as a button for them. There are free websites like iconfinder, whose icons can be managed in size, color, and others to incorporate into the signature that we have saved in Drive. We can also modify it thanks to the Gmail editor that we talked about above. more fonts Note: Gmail has a limited number of fonts, so more could be added for more variety. We can also create it outside of Gmail and simply import it as we have already seen.

Note: Gmail has a limited number of fonts, so more could be added for more variety. We can also create it outside of Gmail and simply import it as we have already seen. Statistics : in the final part of the signature we can put some statistics that make the person who reads the signature see an important piece of information about our company or ourselves.

: in the final part of the signature we can put some statistics that make the person who reads the signature see an important piece of information about our company or ourselves. announce an event : if we are going to participate in a fundamental event or organize it ourselves. This will make all those people to whom we send an email know what is going to be celebrated.

: if we are going to participate in a fundamental event or organize it ourselves. This will make all those people to whom we send an email know what is going to be celebrated. Support a cause : the signature can also be a good way to support a cause and thus hope that all the people who receive your emails can also sign up.

: the signature can also be a good way to support a cause and thus hope that all the people who receive your emails can also sign up. Humor: you have to use the final part of the signature to place some kind of joke or funny phrase to get a smile out of the person who sees the signature. This is done in those that are more informal as is evident.

Now you know that you can use Google Drive, certain tools and the Gmail application itself to have the best possible signature within what you want to emphasize.

In other words, if you want a more or less professional one, one for every day, one that is even fun or whatever you need, it will be possible to configure it the way you want.