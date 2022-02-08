How to get Apple News even if it’s not available in your country

Apple News Lela years available in certain countries, but blocked in the rest, fortunately there is a trick to activate the app.

Apple News is Apple’s news service, completely free, that offers us personalized news with our affinities. However, the service is only officially available in 4 countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. However, there are some tricks to be able to use the service from anywhere else.

Apple News on iPhone or iPad in unsupported countries

The only way to enjoy Apple News on our iPhone or iPad is changing the region on your device to one of the four countries where the Apple News Service is available. Here are the steps you need to follow on your iPhone or iPad:

Opens Settings on your device and tap general. Tap Language & Region. Now click on Region and choose one of four supported countries: Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, or United States. You can keep the language of your device.

When you return to the home screen, you will see the Apple News icon. If this is not the case, simply restart the iPhone or iPad. The only problem when changing the region may be with subscriptions and the App Store, which will need to be changed to the new country.

Apple News on Mac in unsupported countries

On the Mac it is different, although by changing the region the Apple News app will also appear, there is a little trick to be able to open the app without having to change the country. These are the steps to follow:

Enter the Applications folder inside Finder. press the keys Command + Shift + . (dot) to show hidden files. You will see the icon AppleNews something blurry do Double click to open the app. Can arrest her to desktop or dock to always have it visible.

Apple News on Apple Watch in unsupported countries

The Apple Watch duplicates most of the iPhone’s settings. Therefore, when you change the region of your iPhone to one of four supported countries, you’ll find that the News app automatically displays on your Apple Watch as well.

Notes: How to Get the Most Out of the Notes App on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

At the moment this is the only way to enjoy Apple News in countries where the service is not available. Apple News launched in 2015, and Apple hasn’t expanded it to new locations or languages ​​yet, we’ll see if it does in the future.

