How to make money on social networks | Tutorial – Tutorials Technology – Technology

The social networks they represent a favorable economic outlet for many people in the world.

For example, Shannon Smith, a former American waitress, revealed that she earns more than 34 million pesos a month just by working two hours a day. How does she do it? She devised fitness and marketing courses to sell through her Instagram profiles and TikTok.

In fact, you don’t have to go that far. Various ‘influencers‘ Colombians have built their brand thanks to digital platforms. Paisa Yeferson Cossio said that his monthly income exceeds 750 thousand dollars (almost three billion pesos).

“I get paid for guidelines in my stories on Instagram, or because, let’s say, in a challenge video a product is seen back there without even mentioning it. It’s easy, if an invalid like me can, won’t you?”, assured Cossio in an interview with ‘Juanpis Gonzalez‘.

How to monetize social networks?Create content you’re passionate about

Anyone can change their life using social media

Andres Prieto, known as ‘Andrew in English‘ on his YouTube channel and TikTok, he spoke a few months ago with ‘Economicast’, an EL TIEMPO podcast.

“You have to start putting content that you like. (…) At no time was my idea to pursue financial issues. That is the mistake that can be made, ”he assured.

Prieto emphasized that personal interests should be followed. What do you want to do online? Teaching, entertaining, sharing, disseminating… Instead of acting with the sole objective of earning money. Thus, according to him, it could generate content sustainable over the months.

In that sense, Hotmarta digital marketing platform, recommends using your knowledge or skills to produce podcasts, digital books, courses, among others.

“It doesn’t matter if you know more about gastronomy, financial education, business or any other subject. The truth is that, today, most people search for information on the internet, ”they wrote on his blog.

Choose the social network

You should focus on one or several social networks, which depends on what you want to do. Of course, you must take into account that the characteristics of the platforms are different: Youtube allows you to upload long videos, instead, TikTok it only allows clips of a maximum of three minutes.

Monetizing in any of them requires a certain number of subscribers, visits, followers, among others.

Social networks have different monetization programs.

Youtube: To be part of the monetization program, the video platform asks for various aspects, such as having more than a thousand subscribers and having four thousand hours of playback in the last 12 months, according to data from its official portal.

Facebook: In this network you have different possibilities. For example, you can create a page to upload videos and achieve monetization by adding ads to them. You must have, for example, more than 10 thousand followers and more than 600 thousand minutes of reproduction in your material in the last 60 days.

Another of the alternatives of Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and kuwai lies in the brand content or the membership. If you have a large community, you can get a company interested in you to promote their products. In that case, you will need to generate content and tag the brand.

On the other hand, TikTok and Kwai have programs where they pay creators themselves. Applicants must have more than a thousand followers and upload material continuously.

form community

‘Andrés en Inglés’ believes it is essential to generate sustainable content. That is to say: do not depend only on trends or ‘trends‘ that can make you go viral, but produce relevant material that makes people follow you and continue to be aware of what you upload.

“Anyone can change their life using social networks. Especially, if he manages to build valuable content that is related to his interests. (…) You are just one person and you have the world at your feet to generate sales and transactions and turn it into financial stability”, he assured ‘Economicast’.

Andrew teaches English. She started on YouTube, but then jumped to TikTok, a platform on which she set a milestone: in just 20 minutes she managed to receive more than four thousand dollars (about 16 million pesos). She achieved it by following the requests of his community, as they had asked her to structure her own course to learn the language.

He participated in a pilot of the Chinese social network in which he made a live broadcast and the platform allowed him to easily embed the link to purchase the course. That attracted thousands of people, who did not hesitate to transfer the money and start their learning process.

No matter the age, the beauty, the economy. Yes it is possible to live from networks

Another success story is that of Juan David García, known as ‘Joseph David Go‘, who earned more than 18 thousand dollars (just over 70 million pesos) in his first month on the Kwai network for his humor and jokes.

“You have to start with patience. You have to set the goal and try to fill yourself with discipline. If someone who is just starting out thinks they did poorly in the first video, in the first month, and is going to stop doing it, imagine what they are missing. It is something that should not be discouraged, “he said in a conversation with EL TIEMPO, days ago.

“Social networks themselves need people who come to innovate and take advantage of this ‘boom’. No matter the age, the beauty, the economy. Yes, it is possible to live from networks”, concluded Juan David.

