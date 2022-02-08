How to recharge the TuLlave card from your cell phone

Image of the Tullave card for the transport service in Bogotá. Photo: Tullaveplus.

The citizens of the capital largely use Bogotá’s public transportation. TransMilenio recently announced how users who have personalized the TuLlave card they can recharge it through any mobile device, in order to access the public service more quickly.

As explained by TransMilenio through its social networks and the page of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, users must perform the following three steps:

1. Enter from the mobile device to the web page www.tullaveplus.gov.co.

two. Fill out the format that the page tells you. There you must fill in the personal data, the value of the recharge and the information of the card with which the payment will be made.

3. Finally, users must activate web reload through the readers located at TransMilenio stations.

Recharge TuLlave Card from the cell phone. Photo: Twitter @TransMilenio

It is important to remember that by 2022 the rate for TransMilenio and the Integrated Public Transportation System (SITP) changed. Currently, users must pay a sum of 2,650 pesos to enter the core component and 2,450 pesos to access the zonal component.

People who have the personalized TuLlave card and have a subsidy for the elderly, Sisben or have a disability will not see the increase in the rate when using the mass transportation system.

This Monday, February 7, the results of the survey were known “My City, My Voice” from Bogotá How are we doing? The study consulted 3,678 people about their perception of their quality of life in the capital, mobility being one of their main concerns.

According to the survey, which was conducted virtually in November 2021, The means of transport most used by Bogota citizens is TransMilenio, with 29%. It is followed by the bus (25%), private vehicle (18%), bicycle (10%), motorcycle (6%), taxis and mobility applications (6%) and those who carry out their daily activities on foot (5%) .

Taking this scenario into account, 44% of those surveyed stated that they are dissatisfied with the means of transport they use the most. 35% said they were satisfied and 21% responded that they were indifferent.

The localities that present a lower level of conformity are Rafael Uribe Uribe, Antonio Nariño, Usme and San Cristóbal with 27% satisfaction. While those who live in Barrios Unidos, Teusaquillo and Chapinero were more pleased with 43% acceptance.

It should be remembered that Bogotá How We Are Going is an initiative in which companies and universities participate to monitor the quality of life in the city. The survey was carried out 23 years ago and seeks to offer an oversight against the public policies and procedures of the District.

Among the results of the survey, it was concluded that the means of transport most used by women is the bus or SITP with 33%, while 31% use TransMilenio. “This population group is the one that least claims to be satisfied with the means of transport they use (3%) the report pointed out. These low levels (…) can be related to the low perception of security that this group has in the city (4%) and in the neighborhood (10%)”.

