Hyundai and Kia issue review notice for some of their models in the United States

Detroit— hyundai Y KIA They are asking owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the United States to park them outdoors because they can catch fire, even if the engines are off.

The recalls of the two Korean automakers are another in a long series of engine failure and fire problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the anti-lock brake control module which can cause an electrical short. This increases the risk of fire while vehicles are moving or parked.

Those affected are:

KIA

-Sportage SUV from 2014 to 2016

– K900 sedan from 2016 to 2018

hyundai

– Santa Fe SUV from 2016 to 2018

– 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports SUVs

-2019 Santa Fe XL SUV

– 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Automakers say they have 11 reports of fires in the United States, but no injuries.

Documents released Tuesday by US safety regulators say owners must park vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.

Dealers will replace a fuse. Also, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if necessary. Hyundai will send notification letters from April 5 and Kia will send them from March 31.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says homeowners can visit www.nhtsa.gov and enter your 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN-Number) to see if your car is being recalled.

Hyundai said that when it finds a safety defect, “we act quickly and efficiently to recall the vehicle and fix the problem at no cost to affected customers.”

Kia said there are warning signs drivers can see or smell. The anti-lock brake warning light could come on and they could smell something burning or melting, or see smoke coming from the engine compartment.