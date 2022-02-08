2022-02-07
the future of Kylian Mbappe It is still news in France and also in Spain. The crash of PSG he still hasn’t accepted the offer to renew his contract and everything indicates that his future is in the Real Madrid.
It is no longer a mere rumor that Mbappe wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 2022-23 season, even in the last summer market the merengue club offered more than 100 million euros to close his signing, but the PSG I do not accept.
See: They take it for granted. There is already a date for the signing of Mbappé’s contract with Real Madrid
Now, Mbappe is free to negotiate with any team in the world, since his contract with the paris st germain ends at the end of the current campaign.
Kylian Mbappe He has been forceful in a statement on Amazon Prime Video, where he was asked about his future.
“If I have made the decision about my future? No. Play against him. Real Madrid it changes a lot of things. Even if I’m free to do what I want right now, I’m not going to go talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing. I’m focused on winning against him Real Madrid. And then we’ll see what happens”, recognized the French international after finishing the match against Lille that ended with a 1-5 victory for the PSG.
Less than five months left Mbappe is released and his future is still not resolved, although everything indicates that he will be a player of the Real Madrid.
In addition: With five signings. The brutal 11 Galactics that Real Madrid will have in the 2022-23 season
When will you sign?
The plan of Kylian is to sign a contract with him Real Madrid after their crossing in the round of 16 in the Champions League. On February 15, the first leg will be played between Madrid and the PSGwhile the return is March 9.
A few days ago and according to the German newspaper Bild, the Real Madrid already had a closed agreement with Mbappe and his salary will be 50 million euros a year, making him the highest paid footballer in the world.