2022-02-07

the future of Kylian Mbappe It is still news in France and also in Spain. The crash of PSG he still hasn’t accepted the offer to renew his contract and everything indicates that his future is in the Real Madrid.

It is no longer a mere rumor that Mbappe wants to play at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 2022-23 season, even in the last summer market the merengue club offered more than 100 million euros to close his signing, but the PSG I do not accept.

Now, Mbappe is free to negotiate with any team in the world, since his contract with the paris st germain ends at the end of the current campaign.

Kylian Mbappe He has been forceful in a statement on Amazon Prime Video, where he was asked about his future.

“If I have made the decision about my future? No. Play against him. Real Madrid it changes a lot of things. Even if I’m free to do what I want right now, I’m not going to go talk to the opponent or do that kind of thing. I’m focused on winning against him Real Madrid. And then we’ll see what happens”, recognized the French international after finishing the match against Lille that ended with a 1-5 victory for the PSG.