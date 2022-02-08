In-Person Visits to NYC Prisons Resume Feb. 9 – NBC New York (47)

In-person visits in New York City prisons resume starting Wednesday, February 9 as cases of the Omicron variant decline in the city, the city’s Department of Corrections announced.

For the health and safety of prisoners and employees, all visitors will be required to present proof of immunizations at the in-person visiting log. All visitors over the age of 5 must meet the definition of “fully vaccinated” per CDC guidelines. Proof of immunization includes a CDC-issued immunization card or pass NY State Excelsior.

Additionally, all visitors must take a rapid COVID-19 test and test negative prior to visiting. The tests will be free and will be available at Central Visits at Rikers Island and at the Visitor Center at VErnon C. Bain Center (VCBC). They will be administered by an outside health care provider.

Visitors who are unable to provide proof of vaccination and/or testing may register for a televisit and/or another in-person visit in the future, after meeting the necessary and applicable quarantine guidelines.

All in-person visits this week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be walk-ins. The agency recommends pre-registration for visits beginning February 16, and you can schedule online here.

Due to high demand and physical distancing requirements, walk-ins after February 16 will only be allowed in the unlikely event that there is space in the schedule.

As of Tuesday, the department’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate was 3.05% and the citywide average was 4.02%.