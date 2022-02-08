iPhones will be able to process card payments without the need for a dataphone

Photo : Manzana

A flower shop. A fruit stand. These are the examples of small businesses that Apple imagines charging customers with an iPhone.

What rumors spreadthe company has introduced Tap to Pay, a new feature that allows iPhones equipped with NFC connectivity to function as independent payment terminals.

While companies like Square (offering mobile-connected portable data terminals) have flourished in recent years, Apple’s Tap to Pay completely eliminates the need for additional hardware by turning the iPhone into a POS.

Tap to Pay is Apple Pay, but in reverse. The customer can tap their iPhone (or their credit card) on the merchant’s iPhone to pay. Apple will not process the payment: payment platforms like Stripe will implement their services in Tap to Pay through the iOS SDK. The feature is not yet open to everyone.

Tap to Pay has been rumored since 2020, when Apple acquired the Canadian startup Mobeewave, which was developing contactless payment technology using only the NFC chip in smartphones.

Tap to Pay is coming to the US later this year. An iPhone XS or higher will be required to use the service.