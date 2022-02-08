Irina Baeva as a doll in an elegant beaded dress | Special: Instagram

The talented Russian actress, Irina Baevapublished through her social networks behind the scenes of a recent project that she adorned dressed in an elegant dress full of rhinestones and caused sighs among her millions of followers posing as a doll.

In the images you can see the famous actress of 29 years old posing captivating in front of the camera of her mobile phone, clad in a V-neck scoop dress with thin straps that she accessorized with a choker around her neck and high strappy sandals.

Irina Baeva squandered her incomparable beauty and her innate flirtatiousness, wearing a gathered hairstyle with a parting in the middle and strands on her face and light makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks, her outlined cat eye and her delicate nude lips.

The acclaimed Russian model and actress also starred in a romantic photo shoot with her fiancé Gabriel Soto and shared a series of images on their official accounts in which they appear wasting honey more in love than ever.

Irina Baeva is one of the most beautiful, talented and acclaimed actresses on Mexican television and in recent times she has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and has become the ambassador of renowned international brands.

In November 2021, she adorned the special edition of Novias of the magazine Hello Mexico and in an exclusive interview, she elaborated on the preparations for her imminent marriage with her beloved soap opera heartthrob, which could take place in mid-2022.

She recently posed captivatingly for the lens of renowned photographer Luis de la Luz from the exclusive The Alest Hotel wrapped in a bathrobe with a towel wrapped around her head and made the hearts of her faithful admirers race with her innate flirtatiousness.

Irina Baeva is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry and is currently recording the new telenovela for Televisa called “Love Divided” which she stars alongside her fiancé Gabriel Soto, Eva Cedeño and Andrés Palacios.

The Russian actress and the Mexican soap opera heartthrob share the recording set in the melodrama produced by Angelli Nesma which premiered on January 17 on the Las Estrellas channel and was placed as the most watched broadcast in its time slot.