Is Pedro Sola serious? The reason for his visit to the hospital

Pedro Sola worries fans, he is captured from the hospital | Instagram

Pedro Sola, one of the most beloved drivers of Tv Azteca, unleashed a wave of concerns on social networks, when he shared the news that he had been hospitalized.

The “tv presenter“, Pedro Sola, shared on February 5 through a message from his Twitter account, the difficult moment he was going through after reporting that he would have had to enter the hospital.

Also, the “Pati Chapoy’s colleague“, Daniel Bisogno, among others, Peter Alonewould have mentioned the details that took him to that place where he expected to be treated by the doctors in the midst of a great illness that afflicted him.

In the image, the prominent character of the evening newspaper appears sitting in a waiting room in one of the hospitals in Mexico City, his millions of followers hoped that his condition was not serious since despite all the “windowing driver“He had a few smiles on his face.

Don’t get old, one spends more time in medical rooms than at home, was the message with which the presenter accompanied the postcard.

Pedro Sola worries fans, he is an emergency hospital. Photo: Capture Instagram



The famous 75-year-old, Pedro José Sola Murillo, who was very positive and joking, mentioned that you did not need to be old to spend several hours in a hospital waiting room.

For the tranquility of the faithful followers, of the popular “Uncle Pedro Alone” nickname that has been earned on social networks, the health condition that afflicts him would not be serious.

It was shortly after this publication that the protagonist of the mayonnaise error continued to make comments through his official accounts and in which he also retweeted comments from his official Twitter account.

What is a fact is that Pedro José Sola Murillo, dealing with some health conditions, particularly “hypertension”, would be the same one who opened his heart with his colleagues from Ventaneando to whom he would reveal that his blood pressure is above 140/ 90.

Reason why he explained at that time, he must stay connected to a device 24 hours a day that measures his pressure, it is a device that he carries with him all day he mentioned:

Here I bring a device that is measuring my blood pressure, because I wake up flustered, more than normal, explained the man born on January 28, 1947.

In addition, these would not be the only ills that undermine the health of the collaborator of the entertainment program, who apparently would also present “hearing loss” and “cataracts”, for which at some point he assumed that he was considering the possibility of undergoing a surgical intervention, which he planned to schedule during this 2022, as he mentioned in a past interview.