Is the collapse of Facebook coming?

Last week, the founder of Facebook and also owner of the Whatsapp and Instagram platforms, lost 31,000 million dollars on the New York Stock Exchange, while the shares of his company (now called Meta) closed the week with a loss of 26%, which reduced its market value by almost $240 billion.

Zuckerberg went from being among the three richest people on the planet to 13th place in just one week and saw his financial mantle dramatically reduced to $80.7 billion; very far from the 238,000 million of Elon Musk, number one on the list of the specialized magazine Forbes; and of the $185,000 million of Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon, who is in third place. In the fourth, Bill Gates appears with $132,000 million and in the 7th, Warren Buffett ($114,500 million).

However, the Bloomberg agency places Elon Musk’s fortune at 335,000 million dollars, which further distances him from Bezos and Buffett, his closest American opponents. In 2020, Zuckerberg had $110 billion in his coffers.

The collapse of Facebook profits

The fall of Facebook last week is the biggest suffered since the creation of Facebook in 2005 in California. However, 2021 marked the beginning of what could be the end of the success of Zuckerberg, who refused from the beginning to sell the platform he created to entertain Harvard undergraduates in October 2003.

Facebook’s decision to be a direct participant in American politics and to close the accounts of then-President Donald Trump and thousands of his followers and maintain those of dictators and terrorist groups around the world has cost it extremely dearly.

Millions left Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram platforms in the last 14 months and moved to Telegram and other alternative sites. Then came the debacle of the three platforms during a technical interruption of more than 13 hours or an alleged hack, which was ruled out by the firm itself, but continues today as a question from computer experts.

In the last quarter of 2021 alone, half a million people left their accounts on the world’s most popular social network, which now has 1.929 million customers. Hence the rather reserved announcement of his future metaverse project, hence the new name of the tech billionaire’s parent company and the collapse of tens of billions of dollars in just two days.

The president of Meta, during a virtual meeting with all the executives last Thursday, joked that if he started crying, it was not because of the news of the day. His red, watery eyes were the result of a corneal scratch, he said, trying to calm the atmosphere of uncertainty that now haunts the “Facebook genius” and his thousands of employees.

Zuckerberg explained that the historic drop in shares was the result of Meta’s weak revenue forecast in the current quarter, which no longer attracts teenagers and young people as in years ago due to brutal competition from Tik Tok, Snapchat and others. social networks focused on attracting attention from the little ones of 10 years of age to those of less than 30 years.

In addition to a disastrous earnings report, Meta revealed for the first time how much money it’s spending on its move to the metaverse.

Zuckerberg’s other big fiasco: Instagram Kids

Another of Zuckerberg’s fiascoes in 2021 was the version of Instagram for children (Instagram Kids), which had to be stopped after the accusations of Frances Haugen, a former company executive and engineer, who gave evidence to the media and senators about the knowledge that almost all the high chiefs of Meta had about the mental damage that the new project could cause to minors.

Haugen, a data expert who worked in Facebook’s civic integrity unit, backed up her claims with a massive amount of internal company documents that she secretly copied and turned over to federal regulators and the US Congress.

A Senate Commerce Committee panel examined how Facebook uses information from its own researchers that could indicate potential harm to its young users, especially girls.

As for politics and antitrust laws, Zuckerberg finds himself in the eye of a hurricane that may not make him disappear, but it will continue to be close to an abyss that would lead him to change the course of his strategies, perhaps even abandon his philosophical passion. for the metaverse. But…, knowing the billionaire’s persistence and ego, he will hardly abandon his new project. Reality and karma, as popular commentaries affirm, will be in charge of giving him back or not his financial power, his omnipresence and his questionable political influence.

