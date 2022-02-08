Is there an ultimatum for Santiago Solari at Club América?

Last weekend’s defeat against the team from Athletic Saint Louiswithin the activity of the Matchday 4 of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022confirmed the football crisis in which the America clubdue to poor planning on the part of Santiago Baths Y Santiago Solarisports president and technical director, respectively.

However, according to information from our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, there is still no ultimatum for the Argentine strategist despite the poor results in the current campaign of the highest Aztec football circuit, but on the contrary, he has the support of the boss of the institution, Emilio Azcarragaat least facing the duel of the date 5 in view of Santos Laguna.

It is worth mentioning that at this time the set of Eagles is in the penultimate position of the general table with just one unit, product of the tie against Puebla and losses to Atlas Red and Black Y Athletic Saint Louisremembering that they have a pending duel against Mazatlan FC dated for Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. Central Time Mexico.

It should be noted that Santiago Solari has been the target of criticism through social networks, even a large part of the Azulcrema fans are gradually beginning to demand his departure, not only because of the most recent results, but also because of the failures in the Guardians 2021, opening 2021 and in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguewhere they lost Final in view of Monterey Striped.

It’s the title or pack your bags

This is how the cards are on the table this semester. Either Santiago Solari straightens the ship to fight for the title of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 or joins the list of foreign coaches who could not make the greatest of Mexico champion, because he has no other option, it is the championship as it happens.

in front of the Warriorsthe pupils of the South American will seek their first victory in the contest to leave the bottom of the general table and gradually regain confidence, although the commitment will not be easy, since those of the Portuguese, Peter Caixinhaare also in urgent need of units due to the fact that they present a draw and three setbacks, so that a defeat for either of the two would send them to the last rung, as long as Mazatlán FC defeats the Xolos from Tijuana.