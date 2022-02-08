Israeli study seeks to reverse paralysis with spinal cord implants

Researchers at Tel Aviv University seek to end chronic paralysis and return mobility to people who lost it with the design of human spinal cord implants that they have already inserted into animal models with good results, marking a first “scientific advance” ” in the field.

The peer-reviewed study, published today in the scientific journal Advanced Science, focused on making functional human marrow tissues using human materials and cells that were implanted into laboratory models of chronic paralysis, restoring their “ability of walking in 80% of the tests,” Tel Aviv University said in a statement.

“The model animals underwent rapid rehabilitation, at the end of which they were able to walk quite well,” says Tal Dvir, director of the research, carried out by scientists at the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology at Tel Aviv University.

As he explains, the technology used has been based on “taking a small biopsy of the adipose tissue from the patient’s belly”, which has “cells together with an extracellular matrix”.

The cells are then separated, genetically engineered to be reprogrammed and re-converted into something “embryonic stem cell-like”, capable of “turning into any type of cell in the body”.

A “personalized hydrogel” is produced from the extracellular matrix to which the stem cells are encapsulated, “in a process that mimics the embryonic development of the spinal cord”, which converts the cells “into 3D implants of neural networks with motor neurons” .

The implants are then inserted into laboratory animals, divided between recently paralyzed and those who have been immobile for a long time, equivalent to a year in human terms.

After implantation, 100% of recently paralyzed and 80% chronically paralyzed lab models regained the ability to walk, Dvir notes.

Following this progress, the researchers are preparing for the next phase of the study, focused on clinical trials in human patients with paralysis, for whom they want to design personalized spinal cord implants to repair tissues damaged by an injury.

The challenge will be to do it without “risk of rejection of the implant”, with the goal that those who have lost mobility can “get up and walk again”.