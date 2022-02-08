It measures your blood oxygen like the most expensive Apple Watch for less than 100 euros

At the sensor level, we find blood oxygen measurement , pulse measurement, ambient light sensor, atmospheric pressure sensor, and ambient temperature sensor. With this, we can know everything that happens in our body and around us just by glancing at the clock.

The battery It has a capacity of 471mAh , offering a duration with a type of intensive use of 12 days. With typical use, the battery reaches 24 days duration , and with basic use without connectivity, the battery can last up to 45 days. Charging is complete in about two and a half hours.

We talk about GTR 2e . This Amazfit smart watch is one of the most complete that the company offers. Its successors were announced a couple of months ago, which has caused the price of previous models to plummet even further. In this case, we have a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels (326 ppi) since it is round. The water resistance is 5 atmospheres, so it can be used for swimming without problems.

In connectivity, we have Bluetooth 5.0 and we also have GPS and GLONASS integrated to be able to carry out a follow-up of our sports activity without having to carry the mobile with us. We also have a microphone to interact with the voice assistant. For sports we have tracking modes for 90 different activities, even having automatic and intelligent recognition in some of them. Specifically, there are six that are automatically detected: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, swimming in a pool and elliptical.

Its price is 89.90 euros in its green version. The version with the black strap costs 5 euros more, but since you can use any 22mm strap, you can buy the green version and put another one whose color you prefer or even one that you already have at home. The green strap version has the watch itself in a gray finish that goes with a multitude of colors.

Pink Amazfit GTR: ideal to give as a gift

If, on the other hand, seek to carry out a gift for valentinethe Amazfit GTR in pink has also reached its historical minimum price today on Amazon. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with 326 ppi. It is capable of following up to 12 different sports, with a battery that lasts up to 12 days of use. Its price is 59.90 euros in its pink version.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.