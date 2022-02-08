IVOO brings LG QNED MiniLED Smart TV line to Venezuela

Betting on the country’s technological advance, IVOO acquired the first line of LG Smart TVs with QNED MiniLED technology. With this investment, the nationwide chain of stores positioned itself as the first seller in Venezuela of this cutting-edge technology.

With smart TV models ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, this LG line offers the Venezuelan public an Ultra HD visual experience. The technology and design of these LG Smart TVs with QNED MiniLED make them the best product for the visual enjoyment of Venezuelan consumers.

IVOO, one more step towards the future

Venezuela will be part of the new visual era. QNED technology offers a vibrant experience in UHD and 4K format. Its color balance, its handling of light, reflections and darkness, allows you to see every detail of the image.

As part of this exclusive range of LG products, the QNED, OLED and NanoCell Smart TVs stand out. At the same time, the chain entered the monitor market gaming Y semi-gaming for players in Venezuela, with models of 20, 24, 27, 29 and 32 inches.

IVOO It has 13 stores throughout Venezuela, in addition to offering its extensive catalog of products through IVOO APP, an application through which you can buy without leaving home and schedule your service. delivery free in less than 3 hours.

For more information about IVOO, enter your web portal or through their social networks: Instagram.

