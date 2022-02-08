Jackass ended Spider-Man’s reign at the US box office

Editorial Mediotiempo and EFE

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 22:34:00





After two months of leadership, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lost this week the number one box office in the United States. ‘Jackass Forever’ is he new bossy.

The return to the cinemas from the protagonists of ‘Jackass‘, after eleven years of absence, generated much expectation and managed to gross $23.1 million in its opening weekendwidely exceeding the budget of the filming, which barely touched 10 million.

‘Moonfall’ wasn’t so luckyRoland Emmerich’s return to science fiction cinema, debuted in second place with a tight 9.8 million dollars.

The economic viability of this blockbusterthat cost more than 140 million dollarswill depend on his performance in the coming weeks and his debut abroad.

the german filmmakerauthor of great successes such as ‘Independence Day’, ‘El patriota’ and ‘2012’, hasn’t got good reviews for a tape that was intended to inaugurate a trilogy with Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry as protagonists.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”for its part, came in third place with $9.5 million that are added to a collection of almost $750 milliononly in the United States.

A) Yes, the adventure starring Tom Holland and Zendaya It is already the fourth highest grossing film in history in the US., inching closer to third place for ‘Avatar’, which grossed $760 million in 2009.

Finally, ‘Scream’ and ‘Sing 2’ were placed as fourth and fifth position with 4.7 million dollars and 4.2 million, respectively.