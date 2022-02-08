Jacky Bracamontes and her forceful message after statements by Elizabeth Gutiérrez | Famous

Elizabeth Gutierrez Y Jacky Bracamontes They have been involved in a public controversy that now seems to include a forceful response from Guadalajara.
Elizabeth Gutiérrez and Jacky Bracamontes in controversy
In the talk with Érika de la Vega, Elizabeth Gutiérrez recovered part of what Jacky Bracamontes published in her book ‘La catwalk of my life’, published in 2017, where she revealed that He had a romantic relationship with the Cuban.
According to the text, the protagonist of “Fools don’t go to heaven” would have accepted it because the actor told her that he was separated from his wife. But later, the artist would confess to the actress that Elizabeth Gutiérrez was pregnant with him and that, therefore, the marriage continued.
For Gutiérrez, the approach that Bracamontes reflected in that book was foolish and without saying his name, he showed that the one who did threaten his partner with a number of children was the woman from Guadalajara.
“Me I have no need to tie down any man. I only have two children, and if you’re wondering about that person, I don’t know how many, but definitely more than two. So ask her who needs to tie up who,” the actress said in last week’s controversial talk.
“I admired that person,” he said, without mentioning the name of Jacky Bracamontes, “I thought she was an admirable person, a good woman.”
“Unfortunately I had to know another side of her, nobody told me, I lived it, then later she writes a book and wants to see herself as a victim when she is not,” he accused.
Jacky Bracamontes publishes a message after statements by Elizabeth Gutiérrez
During the days following Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s statements, Jacky Bracamontes remained silent. Until the morning of this Monday, February 7.
Through her Instagram stories, the protagonist of The Beloved took up the video of an old interview he gave to Today in which she acknowledged that she “was born to be a mother” and that “God would give him that privilege.” About the video, Bracamontes wrote: “God rewarded me with 5!”.
In another clip, the actress is heard stating that “she always dreamed of having 4 children.”
For some, this has been a response to what was declared by William Levy’s wife, who apparently implied that it was the former beauty queen who “tied” her husband with daughters.
The actress has been married since 2011 to the pilot Martín Fuentes and they have 5 daughters: Jacqueline (8 years old), Carolina (7), Renata (5) and the twins Paula and Emilia (3).
Controversy with Jacky Bracamontes amid alleged separation from William Levy
On January 27, various media in Mexico and the US replicated a message on Instagram where the Cuban allegedly announced his breakup with the mother of his children. However, minutes later the text apparently disappeared. Later, the actor posted that he was starting a “new chapter in his life” for him.