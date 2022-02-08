Jaime Lozano, new coach of Necaxa

Jaime Lozano will direct the Rayos del Necaxa, who will end their relationship with the Argentine Pablo Guede

MEXICO — The Necaxa Rays have found in Jaime Lozano to his new coach at the tournament Clausura 2022, sources revealed to ESPN.

The former technician Mexican National Team U-23 has reached an agreement with the entity from Aguascalientes, which will end its relationship with Paul Guede. Those from Aguascalientes will announce in the next few hours the dismissal of the Argentine and the arrival of Lozano on the bench.

Jaime Lozano will lead his second team in Liga MX. picture 7

Lozano had been linked to various clubs in the MX League, among them Pachuca, Chivaseven in the MLS (Houston Dynamo and LAFC), but will have a new opportunity to lead in Mexico at Necaxa.

Sources told ESPN that a week ago ‘jimmy’ was interviewed by the director of the Athletic Saint Louis to reach the technical direction, but Lozano rejected the proposal because he was waiting for the result of the Mexico vs. Panamasince a defeat of the Tricolor box could have put at risk Gerardo Martino on the National selectionwhich did not happen.

‘Jimmy’ has already directed in the First Division, he did it with Querétaro White Roosters in 2017.

With the Mexican teammanaged to lead the Tricolor to win bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Meanwhile, Necaxa He is in fourteenth position in the table with only three points out of 12 disputed.

Lozano, who played several years and finals in his time as a player of Blue Crosswill debut as Rayos strategist just next Saturday against La Maquina at the Azteca Stadium, in a match on date 5 of Clausura 2022.