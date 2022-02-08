Jennifer Lopez already uses the haircut that rejuvenates all

Jennifer López already uses the haircut that rejuvenates everyone. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With all the glamor and beauty that characterizes her, the famous American actress and singer with Latin roots, Jennifer Lopez He looked impeccable, because he already uses the haircut that rejuvenates everyone, and makes them look elegant, during their most recent magazine cover appearance.

The diva of the Bronx, Jennifer Lopezshowed off her beauty and style with a new haircutas well as a revealing and daring outfit, with which she confirmed that at 52 she looks better than ever, beautiful and jovial.

Its about haircut favorite of the majority bob cutwhich thanks to its design, elegance and style, is capable of concealing the signs of aging and projecting a more rejuvenatedelegant and empowered, which is also in fashion this year.

In the case of JLowore the most classic version of the bob cut, up to the jaw and with straight and sharp ends, with totally straight hair, which hid wrinkles and highlighted her most beautiful features, projecting empowerment on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, so much so, that didn’t even need color to highlight.

For the occasion, Jennifer López posed with a daring jumpsuit with a tuxedo jacket cut with a large opening to the navel, which revealed her charms and toned abdomen, accompanied by dress pants, ad hoc with her incredible haircut. .

Keep reading: Bob Balayage, the tones to look elegant and impeccable without effort

The best moment of his life

During the interview, the beautiful interpreter of Jenny from the Block Y ready for tonight delved into her successful artistic career and everything she has worked to get to where she is as a woman with Latin roots, as well as the new opportunity she has had in love with whom she considers the love of her life, Ben Affleck.

As part of the promotion of his new film marry mein which he shares credits with Owen Wilson and the singer Malumaand where she participated, not only as a protagonist, but also as a producer and who made the main song, Jennifer Lopez He recognizes that he is living the best moment of his life in every way, for which he thanks God daily for everything that has been given to him.

Keep reading: Kim Kardashian beats the heart with her prominent curves in a mini swimsuit

“I try to always live from a place of gratitude. But today, especially, if you ask me what my first thought was, it was, ‘Thank you. Thank God for this day. Thank you for my life, what it is,’” he expressed.

“I will always try to manifest that in my life, to do my best and make the world a better place. I am very happy, probably more than I have been in my entire life, ”she acknowledged.

Ben Affleck, her true love

Also, without delving too much into the matter, with a few words he summed up everything he feels for his great love of youth, Ben Affleckand what the second chance they received in life to be together means to them, which, they dismiss, is the product of chance, and rather they interpret it as something very important in their lives.

“I won’t talk much about it. We have both grown. We are the same, and we are different. And that’s good. Yes… get a second chance at true love… yes. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what is real, what is not real. So it’s just that the game has changed. Once again, I’m trying not to say too much,” she explained.

However, happiness escapes through his pores, and as he recently acknowledged in another interview, he had never been better than he is right now, thanks to the great opportunity he has had to be with the love of his life again at one stage. more mature, where both know how to better manage their personal life with their career and the spotlight always on them.