Jennifer López teaches how to wear a daring neckline at 52

Jennifer Lopez he feels better than ever, and in addition to being more than happy with his partner Ben Affleck, is also at an exciting moment in his artistic career, when he is in charge of promoting his new romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’ with Owen Wilson, for which he even composed the soundtrack.

What’s more, JLo, 52 years old, shows off a spectacular body, which stood out on the new cover that stars in the rolling stone magazine. The American star wore a daring neckline, where she made it clear that despite her age, she has no limitations, because everything, she looks perfect.

For the occasion, the protagonist of The Wedding Planner, she chose a bold look from Balmain’s spring/summer 2022 collection, accessorized with Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. bracelets and Jennifer Fisher earrings. It’s about a bodysuit blazersone of the clothing bets that are currently trending.

The bodysuit, which focuses on a tailoring ensemble with a bodysuit-shaped jacket, cut out and mega low-cut, with cut-out openings and lapels and palazzo-style dress pants, highlighted her prominent hips and her figure. tiny waist. She combined it with platform shoes also in black.

But this was not his only look, because he also wore a draped white jumpsuit on the chest and well-fitting, which stood out for wearing a piece of oval golden jewelry at the neckline, which perfectly matches the tone of her skin and at the waist, she wore a shocking electric blue belt with a maxi belt buckle. same tint.

Leaving the neckline behind, another of the snapshots that accompany the pages of the magazine is a beige ultra-cut bodysuit with see-through sleeves. Over it he wore an open sack in the same shade to match. Garments that she combined with stiletto heels in nude tones, also with transparencies in the upper area.

In a few hours, the influencer exceeded a million reactions in favor of how elegant, sophisticated and happy she looks at this stage of her life, which she described in the interview she gave to the popular international magazine, which, among other topics, focused on how in love she was finds.

“I’m trying not to say too much,” he told the magazine. “I’m really happy. I won’t talk about it much. We’ve both grown up. We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s the good thing,” she told the publication. However, he added that he seeks to protect his happiness at all costs, so he does not want to say much to the media.

“We feel that what we find again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives, what to share, what not to share, is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom that we’ve gained over time. of the years”he explained.