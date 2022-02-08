Joe Burrow, an old-fashioned young QB for his similarities with Joe Namath and Joe Montana

MIAMI — Many times you have to fall to learn to get up.

American football was always present in the life of Joe Burrow. His father Jim played and coached the sport for over 40 years. His uncle played at Ole Miss and his two older brothers played at Nebraska.



His athletic lineage was evident, and Burrow was no exception. He was named “Mr. Football” at Ohio State, eventually choosing Ohio State as his college.

But once he got to the Buckeyes, things weren’t what he imagined.

He didn’t play in 2015, and then was JT Barrett’s backup for two seasons. The problem is that when he thought it would finally be his turn the following year, Urban Meyer was about to make Dwayne Haskins the starter, so Burrow decided to transfer to LSU.

His spirit was tested, but Burrow has always had “irrational confidence.”

He went on to guide the Tigers to a championship in 2019, and had arguably the best season ever for a quarterback at the college level.

His 65 touchdowns broke Colt Brennan’s record and his 5,671 passing yards placed him fourth all-time in a season. Even more important is the fact that they weren’t empty numbers, but that he led LSU to ultimate glory.

That incredible campaign earned him the first overall pick in the draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals made him their franchise quarterback, but beyond Burrow’s enormous talent, the equation wasn’t easy.

After all, the Bengals didn’t win a playoff game 31 years ago, and we’ve seen time and time again how a dysfunctional environment kills the confidence and talent of even the most talented quarterback tends to deflate.

Burrow showed flashes of greatness in his first season, but his offensive line was a mess given that the franchise had “forgotten” to protect its most precious jewel.

Joe Burrow, with his parents during the night of the 2020 Draft. NFL via Getty Images

The result was numerous sacks and an eventual torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

The toxic environment in the Bengals was winning, but Burrow was going to refuse to give up.

In fact, it seemed very difficult for Burrow to start this season, but after an intense rehabilitation, the young quarterback was behind center in the first day for the Bengals.

His offensive line was still bad, but Burrow refused to complain.

He was sacked 51 times in the regular season, but that didn’t stop him from leading Cincinnati to its first division title since 2015.

.@JoeyB‘s Ohio State roots still run strong. pic.twitter.com/cQcyqKDL5P — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 3, 2022

“It’s hard to express his qualities,” explained Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “You have to experience it to understand it.”

After that victory against the Chiefs that sentenced the division title, Burrow lit a cigarette and began to dance the “Get the Gat”, originally from New Orleans and one of the fond memories of his time at LSU.

There are people who try too hard to be cool, who try too hard to be a leader. And there are other people to whom it comes naturally.

That naturalness of Burrow is what spreads to his teammates. That’s how he is, always calm and always confident. He is not a transformed character, he is authentic and his teammates are willing to walk through a wall for him.

The Bengals’ playoff-seeded season was already a success, but Burrow refused to settle.

“I’m tired of being branded as the surprise,” Burrow said. “We are a very good team.”

The postseason is often a tough animal for rookie quarterbacks to tame, but Burrow was a piece of cake.

In his playoff debut against the Raiders, he limited errors and threw for two touchdowns to lead the Bengals to victory.

His next stop was a visit to Tennessee to face the top-seeded Titans.

The Bengals’ offensive line was completely overpowered and Burrow was sacked nine times.

No quarterback likes to get hit. Sam Darnold once declared that he “started seeing ghosts,” and we’ve even seen Brady lose his composure when his offensive line loses the battle in the trenches.

Burrow never pointed fingers, and kept getting to his feet to lead the Bengals into scoring position.

“Being from Ohio and being the quarterback of the Bengals is something that I’m really proud of.” -Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/67x5FTAzqU — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 7, 2022

In the AFC Championship, Cincinnati found themselves down 18 points, but Burrow’s body language never changed, and the rest is history.

“We always want the ball in his hands,” Cincinnati defensive tackle DJ Reader said. “We know we have a special quarterback.”

Whatever happens in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow’s legend continues to grow.

The Chiefs showed their respect by being more interested in giving Burrow no time on the clock than scoring and going ahead, and it ultimately cost them the game.

Intangibles are more important at quarterback than at any other position, and Burrow has a commanding presence and a winning personality.

His time at Ohio State was the first indication that Burrow had leathery skin, and his time in the NFL was confirmation that adversity only makes him stronger.

Burrow is outgoing like Joe Namath and has the calm, winning aura of Joe Montana, and now he’s looking to become the third quarterback in history to win a title at both the college and pro levels.

On paper, the Bengals appear to be an inferior team to the Rams, but with Burrow behind center, who’s willing to write Cincinnati off?