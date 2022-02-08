Kamila Valieva makes history with first quadruple jump in Olympics

AFP

Mexico City / 06.02.2022





Russiawith a neutral flag, led by kamil valieva, the first woman in history to achieve a quadruple jump in a Gameswon the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event in Beijing on Monday.

After four short programs and four free, the Russians totaled 74 points, surpassing U.S with Nathan Chen (65 pts) and Japan with Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno (63 points).

Valievaonly 15 years old and so far undefeated in her first season in seniors, dominated the free program on Monday, with 178.92 points, as she had dominated the short program the day before.

The young Russian also became the first skater in history to achieve a quadruple jump, and even made two, on the Olympic ice.

In the last of the three days of competition, the Russians also prevailed in the couples short program, with its current world and European champions, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, and they achieved second place in the free dance, with Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, also current world and European champions.

It was the Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates who ranked first in the free dance at the Winter Olympics.

Russia had won the title once in this team event on its entry into the Olympic program in 2014 in Sochi, while Canada took gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

