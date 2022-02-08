Karol G seduces as a little devil and drops her bra strap

“El Makinón”, “the bichota” and most likely “the devil” in a very short time. That’s how it is, Carol G posted a story on his Instagram account, where She was seen with little devil bits while she lowered her bra strap and showed part of her breasts.

“Devil, but not yours” was what he wrote on his cheeks Carol G accompanied by 2022. This could be the new theme of the urban genre singer, who is in Los Angeles presumably recording a new album. In addition, the Colombian In the video, she used some devilish pieces and left part of her breasts visible and in the foreground by letting a strap of her bra fall..

days before and from the same city, Carol G, published some photos where she wears a jean vest and also repeats the feat of not wearing underwear but placing a chain in the middle of her breasts. All the outfit that she wore was nineties and fluorescent green. Let’s remember that Carol G is a fashion fanatic and her best friend and artistic director, Daiky Gamboaalways on the lookout for what to use “The Bichota”.

RecentlyKarol G and James Rodriguez They have been in the public eye for supposedly having affairs, but the truth is that neither of them has confirmed or denied this. It is known that the daughter of James Rodríguez with the model Daniela Ospina is a fan of Karol G and the singer herself went to meet her and even took photos with her. For his part, a few months ago James Rodríguez painted his hair turquoise and sent the photo to the reggaeton artist so that she could see what had been done. We will have to wait to see if the ex of Anuel AAwho by the way is defending his new girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral with claws, nails and teeth, from alleged attacks that he receives daily.

While, Karol Gnor stop working. It will be presented at Coachella soon, it has 9 nominations for Univision’s Lo Nuestro Award and, in addition, it does not stop generating numbers on the different digital platforms. So, for now, we leave you the video clip “Location” by Karol G, where she is also accompanied precisely by her ex Anuel AA and his friends and countryman, J Balvin.

