Know the movies that premiere on Netflix in 2022

Getty Meet the movies that premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix continues betting on film productions that promise to conquer the millions of subscribers of the streaming platform. For this 2022, the premiere of countless films starring the actors of the moment in Hollywood is expected.

Out of ideas for your next movie night? Netflix has the answer: Whether it’s stories to laugh, cry, scream or jump for joy, they have the best of the best in movies for every mood, every week, all year.

Everything is set for nonstop action with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, or a sci‑fi adventure with Halle Berry in The Mothership.

Criminals always return to the crime scene with Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2 and Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2.





Netflix: Movie releases in 2022 | official trailer There is a world without limits here on Netflix; Endless stories to discover. This year, the Netflix cinematic universe expands like never before to bring everything: comedies, intrigue and action movies, mysteries, dramas, sequels and much more. Something new every week. Laughter and tears, adrenaline and suspense… there will be a movie… 2022-02-03T15:00:01Z

The good comes twice with Adam Sandler in ‘Garra’ and ‘Spaceman’ (Spanish title pending) and Jamie Foxx in ‘Day Shift’ (Spanish title pending) and ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (Spanish title pending), and also with the hilarious duets of Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in ‘You People’ (Spanish title pending), Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in ‘Me Time’ (Spanish title pending), and a stop-motion animation reunion between Jordan Peele and Keegan‑Michael Key in ‘Wendell’ and ‘Wild’.

If we talk about movies for the whole family, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldaña will take us back to childhood with ‘The Adam Project’. Netflix subscribers will also go on fantastical adventures with the animated film ‘Sea Monster; Slumberland (Spanish title pending), starring Jason Momoa, and ‘School for Good and Evil’ (Spanish title pending), with Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington. In addition, Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson arrive for everyone to sing with them to ‘Matilda’ (Spanish title pending), by Roald Dahl.

Netflix gives you the chance to enjoy the latest projects from filmmakers like Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Scott Cooper, Edward Berger, Niki Caro, Guillermo del Toro, Sally El Hosaini, Kim Farrant, Paul Feig, John Lee Hancock, Jean‑Pierre Jeunet, Louis Leterrier, Tobias Lindholm, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Nora Twomey, and George C. Wolfe. There is no shortage of directorial debuts from Kenya Barris, JJ Perry, Dev Patel, Carrie Cracknell, Matthew Reilly and Millicent Shelton.

The streaming giant will also feature masterful performances by Christian Bale, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lopez, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Regé‑Jean Page, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Chris Rock, Jason Segel, and Rebel Wilson. In short: Everything you need for a movie night like no other.