KPMG Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum By Investing.com







By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Good week for the cryptocurrency sector, starting this Tuesday again with gains.

In addition to the recovery of positions due to the bullish mood of investors, corporate news also helps the sector.

One of the world’s leading consultancies, KPMG, has announced that its division in Canada has completed an allocation of crypto assets to its corporate treasury, the company’s first direct investment in cryptocurrencies.

The allocation includes and , as well as carbon offsets to maintain a net zero carbon transaction to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments set by the company.

“Crypto assets are a maturing asset class,” said Benjie Thomas, managing partner at KPMG in Canada. “Investors such as hedge funds and family offices to large insurers and pension funds are gaining more and more exposure to crypto assets, and traditional financial services such as banks, financial advisors and brokerage houses are exploring the offering of products and services involving crypto assets. This investment reflects our belief that institutional adoption of crypto assets and blockchain technology will continue to grow and become a regular part of the asset mix,” Thomas added, according to the statement. of press.

This investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to emerging blockchain-backed technologies. “The crypto asset industry continues to grow and mature and should be considered by financial services and institutional investors,” says Kareem Sadek, advisory partner and co-head of crypto assets and blockchain at KPMG in Canada.

“We have invested in a strong crypto asset practice and will continue to enhance and develop our capabilities in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Metaverse, to name a few. We expect to see a lot of growth in these areas in the years to come.” Sadek concludes.

The crypto bet of the ‘Big Four’

KPMG is one of the ‘Big Four’ joining the crypto business. ‘Big Four’ is the nickname used to refer collectively to the world’s four largest professional services networks, consisting of the Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG and PwC global accounting networks.

In 2019, Big Four firm KPMG and Forbes Insights conducted a survey to determine how important audit and blockchain expertise is to financial executives. The findings show that 79% of these professionals expect their auditor to provide an understanding of the impact of blockchain on their business or financial reporting environment, according to Cointelegraph.

A year later, PwC was building crypto teams in 20 countries, with a total of 200 people working on crypto-related projects.

EY is also currently driving innovation in the blockchain space.