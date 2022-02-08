Kylie Jenner announces her second baby with Travis Scott was born | INSTAGRAM

After months of great speculation about the birth of his second baby with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner finally got the official announcement of her arrival.

That’s right, the famous businesswoman confirmed that it was this February 2 when was born her baby, apparently they planned everything to happen just on that day, a very special number for her that she wanted to share in the description of a photograph with which she showed us.

It is about his last publication on Instagram, which happened a couple of hours ago and in which we could see the little hand of his small baby and the is your first daughter, Stormy.

The sister higher She is already very happy to have her partner or life partner, a baby that was expected even by the public of the famous, who are also very excited about the official announcement.

ssWe were also able to see some flower arrangements that were given to her for birth, which she shared through her storiesa site where he seeks to get in touch a little more directly with his fans and share more entertainment, things very different from official publications.

Kylie Jenner shared this special moment for her and her partner.



Now yes, Kylie Jenner is ready to continue succeeding with your projects and of course also with her family, after a separation of some time with her partner, now they are reunited to raise their two children.

We also know that we will be able to see more content about the Kardashian’s younger sister in the new show that is broadcast by Disney Plus and Hulu, we go to the streaming platforms, but it depends on the country where you are.

We recommend you stay on Show News and continue discovering the most interesting news from the celebrity show, such as the arrival of Kylie Jenner’s second baby with Travis Scott, a very special moment for everyone in 2022, a great joy that has finally arrived .