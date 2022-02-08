Lack of education and preventive medicine affect early detection of human papilloma

One in 20 cases of cancer in the world is due to infection by this virus

The appearance of benign, premalignant and malignant lesions in the anogenital tract, associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) are becoming more frequent, both in women and men and at an early age.

This is stated by doctors consulted by LA REPÚBLICA, who indicate that now, the appearance of these occurs mostly at the end of adolescence and at the beginning of the second decade.

“Human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted virus in the world, which can affect both men and women, although its incidence is clearly higher in the female population,” emphasizes Mauricio Aburto, a gynecologist at MediStart.

There are more than 200 types of this virus, but around 40 are the ones that affect the person’s genital area, this includes the vulva, vagina, anus, penis and scrotum.

Likewise, they are divided into two types: low-risk, which are those that cause genital warts, and high-risk ones, which are those that cause cancer, says Stephania Ortega, a doctor at Clinica sin Fronteras.

In Costa Rica, a prevalence of Human Papilloma Virus is reported in 22.4% of women who undergo normal cytology; Of these, 72.9% refer to mild-grade injuries, 89.8% correspond to high-grade injuries, and 97.1% to those with cervical cancer, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

.And it is in this sense that specialists point out the importance of regular check-ups, since medical detection is taking place when there are already more complex injuries.

“The main symptom of an advanced disease or cancer that can trigger alerts is pain during sexual intercourse, post-coital bleeding and the appearance of sores. The majority of premalignant lesions that can be treated are those that do not generate any symptoms”; explains Vivían Kellermann, a gynecologist at Hospital Metropolitano.

The virus can be latent, that is, be there and not cause injury, but it can also be active and cause genital injuries, which manifest as warts, and already, in an advanced state, become cancer, says Abud Sánchez, a gynecologist. of the Clínica Bíblica Hospital, who also pointed out that its activation will depend a lot on the person’s immune system.

The virus can develop in any person, which is why screening tests that are generally carried out on the entire population are important.

“We can speak of a preventive part that is directly related to a person’s good lifestyle, where reference is made to mutually monogamous sexual relations, the reduction of the number of sexual partners, as well as the use of condoms”; Sanchez emphasizes.

In addition to these factors, measures related to education in preventive medicine should be taken into account, for more timely diagnoses and approaches focused on reducing morbidity.

Doctors also see in vaccination one of the most successful measures that ultimately reduce the development of the virus, already from an early age in women and men, before the start of a sexual life.