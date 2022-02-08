Larcamón surprises the fans with these words despite the leadership

The Puebla coach remains serene despite the leadership

February 07, 2022 10:20 p.m.

The technical director of Puebla, Nicolás Larcamón, maintained that it is time for the team to have restraint in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League, because there are only four days and there are still 13 duels to define whether or not they qualify for the league.

These statements were made after the victory against the Gallos de Querétaro, which allows them to remain at the top of the classification table.

“I feel proud, it is a great satisfaction. Although it does not mean anything for what it represents that there is still a long way to go; there are 13 games, there are 39 points at stake. There is the bulk of the performance in the regular phase of this tournament. We are not even going for a quarter, for which we have to be measured, although with the leadership one knows that there is a lot of praise, but it is important to attack that room for improvement”, said the coach.

“I am very happy for the boys, they are a group of soccer players who really deserve that many things happen to them like they did more than a year ago and I have no doubt that it will be another great tournament for us”, said the strategist.

Larcamón assured that he is not currently thinking about other teams, given the rumors about the possibility of leaving the club and joining a stronger institution.

“Regarding what has to do with my future, today I am very connected with what is happening to me and what is happening to us as a team,” he said, in addition to asking the Puebla fans to make the Cuauhtémoc Stadium feel against the Atlas Champion on Friday.