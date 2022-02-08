LeBron James is tied to a return to the Miami Heat

Getty LeBron with the Miami Heat celebrating the second title with the team

Recent losses aside, it’s an amazing time to be a Miami Heat fan. Despite injuries and COVID-19, the team is currently just a half-game out of first place in the East and gearing up for a title run. And it was just a year and four months ago that Miami pushed LeBron James and the eventual champion Lakers to six games in the NBA Finals.

However, as good as things have been in recent years, the high point of the franchise remains James’ run in South Beach alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Of course, four finals appearances and two titles in four years is more than any fan outside the Bay Area has enjoyed in the last decade.

Still, the yearning for more is always there and the Heat’s Butler-Adebayo iteration is closer to a championship now than the club has been since the glory days of the 2010s.

Unfortunately, Wade and Bosh won’t be walking through that door to help get the team through the hurdle. However, there is at least a slim chance that LeBron will be once his current contract with the Lakers expires in 2023, or maybe even sooner.

As longtime hoops writer Chris Sheridan pointed out via Maxim, the current future odds for LeBron’s next team, should he leave Los Angeles, paint an intriguing picture.

To no one’s surprise, James’ hometown (we know… he’s actually Akron) Cavaliers tops the list with a +300 bet. However, the Heat are a close second in the odds standings at +400. Meanwhile, the Mavericks and Wizards were stuck in third place at +500.

According to Sheridan, Miami has a lot going for it when it comes to the search for the King and a possible reunion:

James still has a strong relationship with Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra and other members of the Miami Heat organization, and he could do a lot worse than join forces with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro.

LeBron’s return could happen in different ways:

Miami has a cap on its salary cap for the next two seasons, so James would have to be acquired in a trade (highly unlikely) or signed as a free agent for the veteran minimum (could pay a reduced paycheck). .