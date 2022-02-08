Lin-Manuel Miranda earns second Oscar nomination

Actor, composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda earns his second nomination Oscar Award with the theme “Dos oruguitas”, from the movie “Encanto”. The first was in 2017 when the song “How Far I’ll Go”, from the animated movie “Moana”, competed in the Best Song category.

The theme performed by Sebastián Yatra is considered in the category of Best Song. In addition, he has already achieved two nominations for the Golden Globe Award, which boded well for the Oscars.

The song, which is part of the soundtrack of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, ranked first on the Billboard 200 list, according to the Associated Press in a recent interview with Yatra.

The Los Angeles Times included it yesterday in its list of predictions for nominations, as well as the film “Charm” as an animated film.

If Miranda finally won the award, he would become the second Puerto Rican with the title of “EGOT”, which means that he would have won the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Currently, for Puerto Rico, only the actress Rita Moreno has this wide recognition.

Regarding that possibility, the creator of the successful musical “Hamilton” recently told the Associated Press that “it is not something that one consciously pursues.” He added that he is “delighted to be even one step away.”

The film “Encanto” achieved two other nominations: Best Animated Film and Original Music (Germaine Franco).

“Dos little caterpillars”, even with its success, is not necessarily the most popular song of the film, but rather “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, which became the most listened to of a Disney animated film in more than 26 years , surpassing “Let It Go”, from Frozen. On the Spotify platform, for the past month, it exceeded 100 million reproductions.

The artistic versatility of Lin-Manuel Miranda emerged indirectly in other categories within the Oscar nominations with the selection of actor Andrew Garfield for Best Actor for his work in “tick tick… BOOM!”, directed by the Puerto Rican. The musical also appears in the Edition line. “tick tick… BOOM!” It appears in the nominations for the Producers Guild Award (PGA), as well as for the Writers Guild Awards (WGA) in the category of Best Screenplay.

The actress Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and the actor Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) were in charge of announcing the nominations for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, which for this occasion had a record number of participations with representation of 82 countries.