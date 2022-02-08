Lin-Manuel Miranda: “For me the nomination is the prize”

The morning didn’t start out so lovely for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The school bus of one of his sons was late and he hardly got to sit in front of the television to listen to his nomination for the Oscar Award for Best Original Song for “Dos little caterpillars”, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “ Charm”.

He finally got there and managed to hear his voice name from Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. “I was sitting there next to my wife and we screamed when they nominated for ‘Encanto’ (Best Animated Feature) and Germaine Franco (Best Original Music) and our editors for ‘tick tick…BOOM!’, and Andrew Garfield (Best Actor). ), so it has been an incredible morning”, the actor, composer and playwright reacted this afternoon in a video call.

It is his second nomination for the Oscar Award and, if he won the golden statuette on March 27, he would obtain the title of “EGOT”, which would mean that he would have added Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards to his versatile career. Until now, the only Puerto Rican artist with this recognition is the actress Rita Moreno.

“EGOT is something made up, it doesn’t come with money, it doesn’t come with a vacation,” he joked. “It’s something we invented, but it’s nice, it’s interesting”, said in his common spanglish.

The prize for him is the chance to write and compose, and to have his creations considered by members of the Academy who are also filmmakers or composers. “For me the nomination is the prize”he claimed.

“When you’re writing, you’re not thinking about nominations, you’re thinking about what is useful to this character at the moment, what he needs at the moment, and for me ‘Dos oruguitas’ is the best representation of the origin of this ‘Madrigal’ family, the foundation of his success, but also his pain, he has it all”, he explained about the song that has gained popularity with the interpretation of the Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra. “I had to write in Spanish and learn words that I didn’t know to write, I started to dream again in Spanish to be able to get this song out and put it in the film, so for me it represents a very hard work, and to get out of my comfort zone. ”. (It is, in fact, the first song he composed entirely in Spanish, and one of only eight he wrote for the film.)

The unbelievably nominated song isn’t the movie’s biggest musical hit, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which currently ranks #1 on Billboard’s global top 200 hits chart, in addition to over 100 million hits. of plays on Spotify.

“You can’t guess what’s going to be successful, it’s impossible, so we had to submit the song in November, when the movie was coming out, and what we tried to do was choose the song that represents the entire movie and for me ‘Dos oruguitas ‘ represents the entire movie. But the success of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has been incredible and it’s a surprise because for me it depends so much on having seen the movie, that I never thought it would be as successful as it is”.

Lin-Manuel is up for Best Original Song with “Be Alive,” written by Dixson and Beyoncé; Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy”; Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s “No Time To Die” and Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do”. She considers them all “great artists”, but she particularly recognizes Beyoncé as an icon of her generation. “Another dream of mine is to write something for Beyoncé, or with Beyoncé”.

“Andrew Garfield is my corduroy”

In the midst of the excitement and celebration this Tuesday morning, the creator of “In The Heights” and “Hamilton” did not lose the habit of “texting” with Andrew Garfield, and this time there was something to talk about. The protagonist of “tick tick… BOOM!” runs for the award for Best Actor for his performance in the musical that first gave Miranda the title of director.

“I am super proud of him and really that is my corduroy and we did something super difficult together to tell this story, not only because it is a difficult story to put on the big screen, in addition to COVID-19”, he shared.

He said he was proud of Andrew Garfield’s work in “tick tick… BOOM!”, a film that was his first direction in the cinema. ( Supplied )

He said that, between 2020 and 2021, he directed “tick tick… BOOM!” During the day and at night she wrote the songs for “Encanto”, a film inspired by Colombian folklore. “Finishing the movies was a victory.”

The Netflix musical, based on the life and work of Jonathan Larson, was also nominated for Best Editing.

“For me the votes for editing and for Andrew are confidence to be able to choose the next film to direct. I like musicals, so I want to direct more original musicals, which I haven’t written.. I love working with composers, with other writers, in my role as director, SWI would like to find more opportunities to do that.”

After a long time, Lin-Manuel’s desk is “empty”. The closest thing to his signature is some of the songs from the upcoming movie “The Little Mermaid”, due out next year.

But this year will be spent as a college student. He is contacting rappers, songwriters, writers, directors, people he admires to study them. and learn to be “a better writer, a better director.”

“I want to take a break this year and see which of the ideas I have raises its hand, because you also have to have confidence in that impulse and follow that idea”, he indicated. “’In The Heights’ took 13 years to get from Broadway to the movies, and that was on my desk for 13 years. I really have an empty desk for the first time in a long time, SWI’m reading books, drinking coffee, because I don’t wanna burn out. I want to read things and watch movies, I didn’t have time to do anything last year, so I really want to take it easy.”