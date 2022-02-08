Luis Díaz debuted with Liverpool and signed his first assist

The wait is over. Finally, Luis Fernando Díaz made his long-awaited debut with Liverpool in England and it was in the FA Cup Fourth Round match against Cardiff City. He entered the call for the game, was a substitute and received the opportunity to add his first minutes in the complementary part. He would only need a couple of minutes to prove why Liverpool made him the most expensive signing in the winter market.

The peasant has only been living in the United Kingdom for 72 hours and, without a doubt, he must be experiencing the best moment of his career as a footballer. Just a few days ago the signing of him to Liverpool was confirmed, he recently arrived in the city and already has the ‘Reds’ fans amazed.

Klopp gave him the opportunity to add his first minutes at Anfield and the coffee grower did not disappoint. At minute 58 ‘, his debut took place and 10 minutes later he would sign his first assist providing the pass for Takumi Minamino to score the 2-0 partial of the game against Cardiff.

(VIDEO) This was the assistance of Luis Fernando Díaz for Liverpool’s victory against Cardiff City