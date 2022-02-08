Luis Díaz sweeps the survey in England: the best signing in the Premier League | Colombians Abroad

The former Porto player came stomping on the ‘Reds’. He recently arrived in Liverpool and has already made his debut at Anfield with a pass, leaving very good comments. Everything indicates that the English are happy with his arrival.

Now, the peasant has obtained more than 11,000 votes of confidence (45%) through a survey published by the Daily Mail, an important British media outlet. Luis Díaz is considered the best signing in the Premier League, in the January transfer window.

The Colombian had a sensational reception in Liverpool and responded to that confidence with a waste of talent, and that he barely entered the game 58 minutes into the game. His team beat Cardiff City 3-1 in the FA Cup, and in the process qualified for the round of 16. Yes, all with ‘Lucho’ dressed in red and playing his first minutes.

Through its portal, Daily Mail asked its readers about which was the best signing in the Premier League starting in 2022. The Colombian swept and surpassed figures such as Coutinho, Dele Ali and Digne, some of them who changed teams in England.

Louis Diaz: the Colombian arrived at Liverpool from Porto. The survey showed 42%, translated into 11,161 votes.

Bruno Guimarães: the Brazilian midfielder went from Oylmpique de Lyon to Newcastle. (6%)

Dejan Kulusevsky: the Swede came to the Premier to play with Tottenham, on loan from Juventus. (5%)

Philippe Coutinho: the Brazilian arrived landed from Barcelona to Aston Villa. He is the second best voted in this poll, with 25% (6,729 votes).

Dele Ali: the Briton became an Everton player. He arrived from Tottenham. (7%)

Donny van de Beek: this Dutch midfielder left Manchester United to try his luck with Everton. (13%)

Lucas Digne: the Frenchman arrived at Aston Villa from Everton. (3%)