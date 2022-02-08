Macron appeases Putin with promises of security in exchange for de-escalation

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, tried today to appease the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, with promises of a “new security mechanism” in Europe, in exchange for a de-escalation on the border with Ukraine.

“We need to build new mechanisms that guarantee stability in the region,” Macron said during a joint news conference in the Kremlin.

Macron, who will travel to Kiev on Tuesday, presented “several variants” to the Russian leader during marathon negotiations to “avoid a war” that lasted more than five hours.

A NEW EUROPEAN ORDER

Throughout his speech, the French leader was sympathetic to the security concerns of Russia, which he called a “friendly” country that is “part of Europe.”

“We must jointly show the will that we are willing to work on security guarantees, build a new order of security and stability in Europe,” he said.

Of course, he clarified that the new order must be erected “without reviewing” neither the agreements drawn up during the last 30 years nor the fundamental principles that govern relations between European countries.

The French leader urged “reaching agreements on concrete measures to stabilize the situation and lead to a de-escalation” on the border with Ukraine, although at no time did he demand the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“The next few days will be decisive. We will start a dialogue with all the participants and I am sure that we will achieve a result. It will not be easy, but I am sure that we will achieve it,” he stressed.

LEARN TO WORK WITH RUSSIA

Without revealing the nature and scope of France’s “concrete proposals”, both leaders agreed to call each other by phone once Macron meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, with whom he promised to discuss Russian security guarantees.

“We need a compromise. We must learn to work with Russia. I don’t think we have to choose between new rules or a game without rules,” he said.

And he considered that, although many of the bases for a new security agreement are found in the founding statute of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), “new ideas” may be necessary.

He thanked Putin for “reassuring” him about the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, a country that borders NATO members.

At the same time, he recalled that “Zelensky is the president of a country on whose border there are 125,000 Russian soldiers.”

“That’s why, yes, he’s restless,” he stressed.

HONORABLE MACRON, ACCORDING TO PUTIN

For his part, Putin praised “some of the ideas and proposals” of the French leader, which he considered could serve as a basis for “common steps” for the sake of stability on the continent.

“We will see how the president’s visit to Kiev goes,” he said, although he predicted that “it will not be easy for him.”

He called Macron’s mission “honorable” but never spoke of de-escalation, recalling that the US and NATO have so far ignored Russia’s long-term security demands.

“For our part, we will do everything possible to find a compromise that satisfies everyone. In the proposals that we send to NATO and to Washington there is not a single point that we consider unfeasible. Not a single one,” he said.

He accused NATO of using the current Russian military maneuvers as an excuse to implement an “unfriendly policy towards Russia.”

“The mobilization of our troops in our own, I insist, territory, is presented as a threat of Russian invasion, in this case of Ukraine. Supposedly the Baltic countries and other neighbors of ours feel threatened. It is not understood what they are based on,” he claimed.

As for the military tensions on the border with Ukraine, he accused Kiev of concentrating the same number of soldiers on the Donbas separation line, the scene of a conflict since 2014.

“Kiev continues to ignore all options for a peaceful restoration of the country’s territorial integrity through direct dialogue with (the breakaway republics of) Donetsk and Lugansk,” he denounced.

WITHOUT WINNERS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NATO

He again criticized NATO’s open-door policy, which he recalled has considered Russia “its main threat and adversary” since 2019, and blamed the US for a “free” interpretation of article 10 on the entry of new members into its midst.

He assured that accusing Russia of “aggressive behavior” when it is the Atlantic Alliance that is approaching Russian borders defies “all logic.”

And he recalled that if Ukraine entered NATO, something to which Moscow is “categorically” opposed, as he recalled, and tried to recover the annexed Crimean peninsula by force, a conflict would break out between Russia and the Alliance.

“Do you want to fight Russia?” he replied to a French journalist.

And he warned today that in the event of a war between his country and NATO “there will be no winners”, since Russia “is one of the greatest nuclear powers” and “in some components” it surpasses many allied countries.