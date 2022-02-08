Maite Perroni dazzles in elegant and daring velvet dress

Maite Perroni dazzles in an elegant and daring velvet dress. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like a true goddess of elegance, the Mexican actress, Maite Perroni dazzle in elegant and daring velvet dress, during a shocking photo session, in which she showed her enormous beauty and charms. The beautiful protagonist of the series Netflix, dark desire she starred on the cover and some pages of a well-known magazine, and impressed with her beauty.

Maite Perroni surprised a few days ago posing impressively on the cover of Glamor magazine, where she showed off various outfits that highlighted her charms and best features, to promote the second season of the series dark desirewhere it acts alongside Alexander SpeitzerErik Hayser, Jorge Poza and Regina Pavón, among others.

In one of the photos that the former member of RBD posed, and that he shared with his followers through his Instagram account, he wears an impeccable and elegant velvet dress black color and cut out cut, which exposed part of her abdomen and waist.

“And like the moon, we have to go from emptiness to feel whole again,” wrote the beautiful 38-year-old actress and singer.

Undoubtedly, currently, one of the names that sound stronger, are those of Maite Perroni Y Alexander Speitzerwho, more than a year after the premiere of dark desire on Netflix, they returned unstoppable to continue the toxic story of Alma and Darío in an intense and heated second season, which has been placed in the first places of popularity on the platform since its premiere on February 2.

After having gone through a bitter moment in which he became the target of criticism as a result of his relationship with the producer of Sale el Sol, Andres Tovarwho at that time was still married to the actress claudia martin; Maite Perroni lives an incredible moment with a great public reception for her successful series.

However, days after its long-awaited premiere, the actress who rose to fame as a result of her role as Lupita in the telenovela Rebelhe acknowledged with his co-star, who is also his great friend, alex speitzerwho had to undergo therapy in order to play the intriguing and obsessed couple in Dark Desireas it is called in English.

“He is so far from me and it is difficult for me to understand this type of personality, that is why I got very close to my primary psychologist. We concluded that he was a sociopath. So, I wanted to work on capturing details of this pathology in my performance. They are very subtle, but they are there, “revealed Ester Expósito’s ex.