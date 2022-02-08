Manhattan Couple Charged with Laundering in Connection with $4.5 Billion Crypto Theft – NBC New York

What you should know A couple was arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan for allegedly conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency linked to the Bitfinex hack in 2016, according to federal prosecutors.

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, both of New York City, were arrested and are scheduled to make their initial appearances in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Information from the couple’s attorney was not immediately available.

Overall, the virtual currency hack was currently valued at roughly $4.5 billion. Yet so far, law enforcement has seized more than $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency tied to that hack — the largest financial seizure in history, according to federal prosecutors.

According to court documents, Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly conspired to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoins that were stolen from the Bitfinex platform after a hack and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.

Over the past five years, around 25,000 of those stolen bitcoins were transferred to Lichtenstein’s digital wallet through a complicated money laundering process that ended with some of the stolen funds being deposited into financial accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan. . The rest of the stolen funds remained in the wallet used to receive and store the illegal proceeds from the hack.

After the execution of court-authorized search warrants from online accounts controlled by Lichtenstein and Morgan, special agents gained access to the files. The recovered bitcoin was valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure.

The criminal complaint alleges that Lichtenstein and Morgan employed various laundering techniques, including using false identities to set up online accounts; use of computer programs to automate transactions; deposit stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets; convert bitcoin to other forms of virtual currency, including anonymity-enhanced virtual currency (AEC); and the use of US-based business accounts to legitimize their banking activity.

“Today’s arrests and the department’s largest ever financial seizure show that cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement, the department once again demonstrated how it can and will follow the money trail, no matter what form it takes.”