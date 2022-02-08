Marlene Favela teaches maturity and intelligence with a loving message to her ex. | instagram special

Marlene Favela teaches maturity and intelligence with a loving message to her exAustralian businessman George Seeley. Although some claim that she is still in love with him, the reality is that the actress of “wild cat” turned to the networks to send his good wishes on his birthday.

And it is that seven months after announcing with emotion the birth of his daughter, Bella SeeleyMarlene Favela reported through social networks that she had separated from the businessman with whom she had married and that she had also started the divorce proceedings, adding that she would take full charge of the little girl but that George Seeley He would always have the door of his house open to live with her and that out of respect for the girl he would never speak ill of him.

One year after announcing the breakup, Marlene Favela He has remained true to his word and today he teaches maturity again by sending a nice birthday message to his daughter’s father with an unpublished video where the businessman is seen with the girl in his arms just a few days after she was born.

After the actress of “the heartless”, “Against seeing and tide” Y “The heirs of the mountain” affirmed that she would always care for and protect her daughter’s father out of love for the little girl and for the values ​​with which she was educated, this new show of affection and respect caused a stir on social networks, as many assured that this was really the case putting children first and Marlene Favela without a doubt she was quite a lady, a great lady.

The video appeared on the little girl’s instagram Bella Seeleyaccount that the own Marlene Favela supervises and that has allowed his followers to see how their children’s light has grown, although some complained that the father did not seem very involved in the girl’s life, others celebrated the great gesture and even mentioned that other celebrities such as Marjorie deSousa They should follow his example.

Marlene Favela delays her return to soap operas

After having captivated with his return to melodramas in “La desalmada” alongside Livia Brito, José Ron, Eduardo Santamarina and Marjorie de Sousa, many expected to see again Marlene Favela now in the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero” but she herself clarified that it would not be like that although she considered it to be a great project.

Marlene Favela chose not to participate in Salvador Mejía’s telenovela to focus on her cosmetics company, which is having great success with her line of lipsticks, also in her line of clothing, dolls and accessories for girls, but above all to spend more time with your daughter.

After the stroke that the actress of “wild cat” He suffered a couple of years ago, he learned to level his professional and personal life, also to pursue other passions in addition to acting and was grateful to be considered for the project with a role that has now been left in the hands of Natalia Esperón.

For now it is through social networks where Marlene Favela He continues to make his followers sigh, because his professional and personal discipline inspires us to be the best version of ourselves, empowers and shows that it is possible.