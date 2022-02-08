Maromero Páez ended up in a hotel room with JC Chávez for a joke

Jorge ‘Maromero’ Paez was one of the greats stars of mexican boxingwhich even came to WWE due to the influence of Rey Mysterio, but outside of sports, he was a party animal and that he liked to live with people; a joke took him to a hotel room with Julio Cesar Chavez.

After boxing performances, many fighters look for a way to distract themselves. Maromero Páez used to go to clubs or parties to celebrate their triumphs and on one occasion coincided with the male Camacho, who He played a very heavy joke on him.

Camacho ‘locked up’ Maromero and Chávez in a hotel room

Speaking with the Terrible Morales in the podcast ‘Un Round Más’, the Maromero Paez recalled that a few years ago, after a function in Las Vegas, Nevada, partying to one of the most popular clubs in the city and that in that place coincided with the Camacho male.

Hector camacho greeted him, they exchanged a few words and then decided to play a joke on himso supposedly I was going to take him to an exclusive party for boxers and other stars; he accepted without imagining that he would end up in the fourth of July Cesar Chavez.

“El Macho Camacho tells me: ‘Let’s go to the room, there’s a party with boxing people’, and I say ‘ok let’s go’. We went up to where he told me, He opened the door, threw me out and closed the door. It was all dark and I said ‘what’s up here!’ I thought it was something private but he deceived me”, recalled Maromero Páez.

The former boxer I was partying at that time and even He had a couple of bottles of alcohol Well, his plan was to continue having fun, but once he turned on the light in the room, everything changed.

“How can I move in the room, I turn on the light and Chavez appears. He tells me ‘what’s up Maromero, what mothers are you doing here‘. At that time I was in a mess and had two big bottles of alcohol in my hand. And I said: ‘I thought it was Macho Camacho’s roomit was he who put me here, but I’m leaving now‘”, commented the native of Mexicali Baja California.

Julio Cesar Chavez and the Maromero Paéz never struck up a friendship, but they both have quite curious memories, like this one that was caused by the Camacho male.

