Meta weighs closing Facebook and Instagram in the European Union

Goalthe parent company of Facebook and Instagram, threatened with the possibility of closing its services in the countries of the European Union (EU) due to a court ruling that prevents it from transferring data from European users to its headquarters in the United States.

In its latest report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Menlo Park (California) company explains that the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) of July 16, 2020 could have consequences for its “ability to provide services”.

“If we are not permitted to transfer data between countries and regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from the ability to share data between our products and services, the ability to provide our services could be affected»indicated the company that directs Mark Zuckerberg.

The fundamental reason for this possible “impact” on their services is the difficulty that the largest privacy restrictions suppose to be able to personalize online advertisements. That is Meta’s main source of income through Facebook and Instagram.

protection shield

Specifically, the firm that until October of last year was called Facebook cited the invalidation by the European Justice of the so-called “protective shield”. The agreement was made between the EU and the United States so that companies can transfer user data between continents.

The “protection shield” was invalidated by the CJEU in July 2020, considering that it allowed interference with the fundamental rights of European citizens. The company transfers user data to the North American country and does not grant the adequate level of guarantees. The security guarantees are established in the General Data Protection Regulation (RGDP) of the European Union.

Under that agreement, US companies processing EU data had to be registered in the system at the US Department of Commerce. In addition, they had to respect commitments such as report the right to the owner of the data, if they intended to transfer it to third parties and the reasons, or never use the data for a purpose other than the original.

The court’s decision obliges the European Commission (EC) to review the regulations, which is working to adapt the GDPR to the specific case of the United States. A large part of the technological multinationals are based in that country, including Meta.

The Commission also holds open negotiations with the US government to reach a new successor agreement to the “protection shield”. It is sought that the new agreement does comply with the judicial resolution, according to the most current information on its website.

