Microsoft asks Elon Musk for a Warthog Cybertruck

This week, Elon Musk gave a positive review about halo-infinite , which went on sale last December. He said his campaign was good, and all of Twitter started sending him comments. Some joked about whether he had caught him with the Xbox Game Pass one euro offer and others were amazed to see how a billionaire of such caliber has time to play video games.

Elon Musk has shown numerous times on social networks his love for video games . The tycoon even admits to having a fairly high rank in Overwatch. Come on, it’s not only good aim in the business, but he is also given scandal shooters .

Elon’s tweet had thousands of answersincluding one of his own halo official account. Everything seemed to have stayed there until Aaron Greenbergthe head of Xbox marketing, made the owner of Tesla an indecent proposal: “Now we just need a collaboration between the Tesla Cybertruck and the Warthog of Halo in the real world.

What followed was pure spam. People began to give Musk the badge, asking you to please listen to Greenberg. Others simply took the opportunity to put more iron into the matter, and asked the South African not only that, but that they should also add Tesla vehicles to ForzaHorizon 5.

Will we see the collaboration between Halo and Tesla Cybertruck?

The Tesla Cybertruck will be remembered as one of the biggest car market marketing stunts of the century —and for having saved 100 dollars to all the motivated people who jumped into the presale—. Knowing that the focus of the product was space explorations, it would be absurd for Tesla to reject a campaign marketing so innovative, creative and free.

Furthermore, it would not be the first time that Microsoft agrees to make a Nice play with Halo as the protagonist. The most recent case is the Microsoft Windows voice assistant. After making Apple its bet with Siri and Amazon with Alexa, those from Redmond started with a disadvantage. To catch up with those two giants, some genius at Microsoft thought that they already had that job done with the artificial intelligence of Halo, that is, with Cortana. The assistant that we have today in Windows 10 and Windows 11 also took the voice of the video game, making a crossover funnew and original between the video game and reality.