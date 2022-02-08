Mining activity in Las Bambas collapses due to new road blockade

The mining activity of Las Bambas began to fall due to the new blockade of roads carried out by the community of Ccapacmarcawarns a report from the Reuters agency.

Over the weekend the company MMG, owner of Las Bambas, indicated that they are thinking of suspending their operations on February 20 due to this roadblock, but activity has already been reducing.

The agency maintains, with data from the COES, that the data from the electricity demand of the mine shows that operations began to collapse since February 2.

“A company source confirmed it was due to the impact of the blockade on mine activity,” Reuters said.

Since February 02 the electrical demand in the mine it has fallen by 40%, which shows how sensitive the mining company is to community blockades.

Reuters warns that if the problem is not resolved, the hit to production could affect MMG’s projections for 2022, which estimated that The Bambas would produce between 300,000 and 320,000 tons of copper concentrate.

It is worth mentioning that the mining company currently represents 2% of the world’s copper supply, a metal that trades at around 9,722.50 dollars per ton.

