Montevideo City Torque vs. Barcelona SC: schedules and TV channels to watch the match for Phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores live | Soccer | sports

Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona Sporting Club will take their first step this Tuesday seeking access to a group stage of the Copa Libertadores soccer that, for the moment, remains distant for both.

The Centenario stadium in Montevideo will witness one of the three matches that the first round of the main continental tournament at club level will have, which will be watched carefully by those who await the winner in the second round: the Peruvian Universitario.

After equalizing this Saturday in their debut in the Apertura Tournament, the locals will try to change their footing and for that they will bet on the good-footed footballers they have in their squad.

In the center of the field, Nicolás Milesi and Darío Pereira will accompany the Argentine Tiago Palacios, one of the incorporations that the citizens added in this period of passes in which they lost two of their main figures: the defenders Franco Pizzichillo and Andrew Teuten.

Channels to watch live City Torque vs. Barcelona SC

ESPN: DirecTV (612 SD and 1621 HD), Cable TV (600), CNT and Claro TV

Application of Facebook Watch

Schedules to see live City Torque vs. Barcelona SC

4:30 p.m. Tijuana, Los Angeles

18:30 Mexico City, Chicago and Houston

19:30 Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, New York and New Jersey

20:30 Venezuela and Bolivia

21:30 Chile, Argentina, Brasilia, Paraguay and Uruguay

00:30 on Wednesday in England and Portugal

01:30 on Wednesday in France, Spain, Italy, Germany

03:30 on Wednesday in Moscow

Meanwhile, regarding the game against Cerro Largo, attacker Sebastián Guerrero is likely to enter the lead to accompany Joaquín Zeballos or Juan Bautista Cejas.

On the other hand, Barcelona de Guayaquil will face the game with a renewed squad, especially in defense where the Uruguayan Carlos Rodríguez, recently joined from Peñarol, and the lateral Pedro Pablo Velasco, who will play again after a long injury.

In midfield, the visitor will not be able to count on fellow Uruguayan Bruno Piñatares, since he has been suspended for one game since the last edition of the tournament.

In his place will play the Brazilian Leonai Souza, one of the main foreign figures last season in Uruguay with Plaza Colonia.

This Tuesday’s will be the first game of a series that will end on February 15 at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium. (D)

Likely lineups:

Montevideo City: Gaston Guruceaga; Agustín Peña, Joaquín Pereyra, Diego Arismendi, José Álvarez; Álvaro Brun, Nicolás Milesi, Darío Pereira, Tiago Palacios; Sebastian Guerrero and Joaquin Zeballos. DT: Roman Neck.

Barcelona: Javier Burraí; Pedro Pablo Velasco, Darío Aimar, Carlos Rodríguez, Leonel Quiñónez; Leonai Souza, Nixon Molina, Emmanuel Martinez, Byron Castillo; Damian Diaz and Gonzalo Mastriani. DT: Fabian Busts.

Referee: Dario Herrera (Argentina).

Stadium: Centennial, in Montevideo.