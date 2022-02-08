Motagua and Victoria confirm line-ups in Danlí for the start of Date 4 of the Clausura!

2022-02-08

2:20 p.m. Harold Fonseca, goalkeeper of Victoria, is the first to jump onto the pitch to start the warm-up. His companions follow him.

2:14 p.m. The Motagua and Victoria squads are getting ready to go out and warm up. Soon we will know the alignments.

2:04 p.m. You are already beginning to see jaibo and deep blue shirts at Marcelo Tinoco.

1:50 p.m. The Motagua and Victoria squads are already at the Danlí stadium.

1:48pm Welcome to the Minute by Minute of Motagua vs Victoria at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí stadium that kicks off date 4 of Clausura 2022.

Motagua-Victoria

Historical series: 164 games: Motagua won 64, Victoria won 44 and drew 56

Series in Danlí: 3 games: Victoria won 2 and Motagua won 1

Motagua has 7 games without losing to Victoria in the league

Motagua has won the last 4 duels against Victoria without allowing goals

Motagua vs. Victory

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Stadium: Marcelo Tinoco

Broadcast: Tigo Sports