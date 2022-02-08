Muna Pauls sang for the first time on a New York stage: Gastón’s emotion

And yesterday was a very special day for the daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls, because together with her classmates Go Broadway they showed up at the Argentine consulate in New York and they had a presentation, in which the actor was present in the audience. The group sang the songs Hello New York Y Magic to do.

“We are happy that GO Broadway is presenting itself once again at the Argentine consulate. The presentation lasted 45 minutes. The artists did a couple of musical theater themes that they learned during the course and a group number. For many, it was the first time stepping on a stage in NY”, counted ValentinaBerger, director of GO Broadway.

Muna Pauls

The program that Muna performs in New York

GO Broadway works with the concept of the 360 ​​artist, forming integral artists who not only sing, dance and act, but also self-manage, who go out looking for opportunities.

For 2 weeks the artists are training in the most important musical theater program based in New York where they improve their dance, singing and acting. In addition to exclusive access in the Big Apple, they will go to see plays such as: Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Hamilton, Phantom Of the Opera, Wickedamong other.

In previous editions, the program featured other Argentine artists such as: Franco Masini, Florencia Otero, Ángela Torres, Vida Spinetta, Karina the little princess, Facu Mazzei, Germán Tripel, Candela Vetrano, Emilia Attíasamong others.