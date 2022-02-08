National League confirms schedules for date 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament; will be played from Tuesday to Thursday

2022-02-07

The Honduran National League made official the dates and times for matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. It will open this Tuesday, February 8 (3:00 p.m.) with the match Motagua vs. Victory in Danli.

On Wednesday the 9th, three exciting matches will be played. At 3:00 p.m. Royal Society rwill receive the Honduran Progress at the Francisco Martinez Stadium.

The same day, but at 6:00 pm in Danlí the UPNFM will do the honors to a Platense that arrives urgent to add to begin to shorten distances in its fight for permanence.

In La Ceiba at 7:30 p.m. Life will receive the four-time champion Olympia in a duel that promises football and goals.

The date closes with classic

The day will close on Thursday, February 10 (7:06 pm) with the Sampedrano derby between marathon Y Royal Spain.